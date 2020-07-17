All apartments in Newport County
Find more places like 5 Julia Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport County, RI
/
5 Julia Court
Last updated May 31 2020 at 2:59 AM

5 Julia Court

5 Julia Court · (401) 649-1915
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5 Julia Court, Newport County, RI 02871

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3758 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Welcome to 5 Julia Ct. This spacious Contemporary Colonial is situated on a corner lot, with gorgeous ocean views of the Sakonnet River and easy access to McCorrie Point Beach. The home sleeps 11, with five bedrooms with two and a half baths. The master bedroom has wonderful views, with en suite bathroom with jacuzzi tub. The house features a gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the double deck, pool and outdoor fireplace on hot summer days! Plenty of parking and a large two car garage. Summer weekly rental includes:internet, cable, crib, grill, pool, beach chairs, 2 bikes, high chair, all Linens, washer/dryer, window A/C. Sleeping: Beds are 2 Kings, 2 queen,Twin over full bunk beds, crib. $225 Cleaning fee due and subject to RI short term occupancy tax of 8%. Property is also available for $4,000/month, no utilities, from September to June 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Julia Court have any available units?
5 Julia Court has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5 Julia Court have?
Some of 5 Julia Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Julia Court currently offering any rent specials?
5 Julia Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Julia Court pet-friendly?
No, 5 Julia Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport County.
Does 5 Julia Court offer parking?
Yes, 5 Julia Court offers parking.
Does 5 Julia Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 Julia Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Julia Court have a pool?
Yes, 5 Julia Court has a pool.
Does 5 Julia Court have accessible units?
No, 5 Julia Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Julia Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Julia Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Julia Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5 Julia Court has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5 Julia Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bay View Estates
2121 West Main Rd
Melville, RI 02871

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMedford, MAMalden, MARevere, MA
Weymouth Town, MANewton, MAMarlborough, MAArlington, MAWatertown Town, MABrockton, MANewport, RINewport East, RIFall River, MANarragansett Pier, RICranston, RIEast Providence, RI
Wakefield-Peacedale, RINew Bedford, MATaunton, MAPawtucket, RICentral Falls, RIAttleboro, MARaynham Center, MACumberland Hill, RINorton Center, MAWoonsocket, RIMansfield Center, MABridgewater, MA

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity