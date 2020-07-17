5 Julia Court

Amenities

Welcome to 5 Julia Ct. This spacious Contemporary Colonial is situated on a corner lot, with gorgeous ocean views of the Sakonnet River and easy access to McCorrie Point Beach. The home sleeps 11, with five bedrooms with two and a half baths. The master bedroom has wonderful views, with en suite bathroom with jacuzzi tub. The house features a gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the double deck, pool and outdoor fireplace on hot summer days! Plenty of parking and a large two car garage. Summer weekly rental includes:internet, cable, crib, grill, pool, beach chairs, 2 bikes, high chair, all Linens, washer/dryer, window A/C. Sleeping: Beds are 2 Kings, 2 queen,Twin over full bunk beds, crib. $225 Cleaning fee due and subject to RI short term occupancy tax of 8%. Property is also available for $4,000/month, no utilities, from September to June 1st.