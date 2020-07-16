1312 Wapping Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage

Country Setting Immaculate Middletown Home- Light and Bright completely renovated property has 3 plus bedrooms and 4 baths. New Kitchen & appliances has breakfast counter and sliders to deck overlooking the grounds. Large living room with working fireplace, formal dining room and den with sleeper couch for additional sleeping. First floor master suite with tile bath, soaking tub and walk in closet. Second floor has 2 bedrooms and full bath. Finished lower level 930 square feet entertainment room with full bath and laundry room. Hardwood floors and replacement windows. Garage and oversize yard. Near Sweetberry Farm and close to the beaches. Minutes to Newport and the Navy Base. Completely furnished ready to move in! WINTER or Military RENTAL Available from August 1, 2020 until June 24, 2021