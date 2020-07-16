All apartments in Newport County
Find more places like 1312 Wapping Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport County, RI
/
1312 Wapping Road
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:11 PM

1312 Wapping Road

1312 Wapping Road · (401) 848-6750
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1312 Wapping Road, Newport County, RI 02842

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2543 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Country Setting Immaculate Middletown Home- Light and Bright completely renovated property has 3 plus bedrooms and 4 baths. New Kitchen & appliances has breakfast counter and sliders to deck overlooking the grounds. Large living room with working fireplace, formal dining room and den with sleeper couch for additional sleeping. First floor master suite with tile bath, soaking tub and walk in closet. Second floor has 2 bedrooms and full bath. Finished lower level 930 square feet entertainment room with full bath and laundry room. Hardwood floors and replacement windows. Garage and oversize yard. Near Sweetberry Farm and close to the beaches. Minutes to Newport and the Navy Base. Completely furnished ready to move in! WINTER or Military RENTAL Available from August 1, 2020 until June 24, 2021

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1312 Wapping Road have any available units?
1312 Wapping Road has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1312 Wapping Road have?
Some of 1312 Wapping Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1312 Wapping Road currently offering any rent specials?
1312 Wapping Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1312 Wapping Road pet-friendly?
No, 1312 Wapping Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport County.
Does 1312 Wapping Road offer parking?
Yes, 1312 Wapping Road offers parking.
Does 1312 Wapping Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1312 Wapping Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1312 Wapping Road have a pool?
No, 1312 Wapping Road does not have a pool.
Does 1312 Wapping Road have accessible units?
No, 1312 Wapping Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1312 Wapping Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1312 Wapping Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1312 Wapping Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1312 Wapping Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1312 Wapping Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bay View Estates
2121 West Main Rd
Melville, RI 02871

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MA
Newton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAFall River, MANewport, RIWarwick, RINewport East, RICranston, RIEast Providence, RIWakefield-Peacedale, RI
New Bedford, MATaunton, MAPawtucket, RICentral Falls, RIAttleboro, MARaynham Center, MACumberland Hill, RINorton Center, MAWoonsocket, RIMansfield Center, MABridgewater, MAFranklin, MA

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity