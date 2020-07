Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony bathtub carpet extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed parking pool on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments guest parking lobby online portal

In the desirable Dean Estates area, Mansion House offers a 60-foot in-ground pool and one bedroom apartments at incredible prices. Better yet, just outside of Mansion Houses back door is the Washington Secondary Bike Path, which earns the title of the longest bike path in Rhode Island with its impressive 19-mile span. Lining Oaklawn Avenue are top quality restaurants, stores, salons and spas. Mansion House sits in one of the most prestigious and beautiful areas of Cranston, Rhode Island, and DFI takes pride in this uniquely thriving yet peaceful and tranquil apartment community. Dont miss these apartments for rent in Cranston, RI!