Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully renovated multi-family home available June 1! Move right into this 3 bedroom unit with 1 gorgeous bath, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops with an additional bar area. All the amenities you could ask for...central a/c, gas heat, washer/dryer, 1 garage space and storage space. Walk/bike to Pawtuxet Village and enjoy the fine restaurants, bakeries and water views!