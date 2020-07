Amenities

parking some paid utils refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Cozy very spacious 1-Bedroom, 1-Bathroom, With Eat-In Kitchen, Applianced, with a family room right next to the kitchen. Conveniently located near Garden City, and all major highways. Property includes Gas Heat, Hot Water, Electric and Snow Removal. Off street parking located in a quiet residential neighborhood. Non- Smoking and No Pets.