39 State Street - 2W

Amenities
Large 2 BR w/ expansive, private deck. Two level apartment with impressive master suite. Two full baths, oak and fir flooring throughout. Complete renovation, all gas cooking, full size washer/dryer, AC, gas heat, granite kitchen counter, soft close cabinets. 370 SF private IPE deck. Must see, must have! Heart of Downtown in iconic Hotpoint Building.
Building dates to 1810. Once housed the original Customs House and Bristol's Freemen's Bank. Now Home to the Hotpoint Emporium with its newly restored, iconic neon sign.