39 State Street - 2W
Last updated March 14 2020 at 7:49 AM

39 State Street - 2W

39 State St · (401) 253-5700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

39 State St, Bristol County, RI 02809

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

Studio · 1 Bath · 1060 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Large 2 BR w/ expansive, private deck. Two level apartment with impressive master suite. Two full baths, oak and fir flooring throughout. Complete renovation, all gas cooking, full size washer/dryer, AC, gas heat, granite kitchen counter, soft close cabinets. 370 SF private IPE deck. Must see, must have! Heart of Downtown in iconic Hotpoint Building.
Building dates to 1810. Once housed the original Customs House and Bristol's Freemen's Bank. Now Home to the Hotpoint Emporium with its newly restored, iconic neon sign.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 State Street - 2W have any available units?
39 State Street - 2W has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 39 State Street - 2W have?
Some of 39 State Street - 2W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 State Street - 2W currently offering any rent specials?
39 State Street - 2W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 State Street - 2W pet-friendly?
No, 39 State Street - 2W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bristol County.
Does 39 State Street - 2W offer parking?
No, 39 State Street - 2W does not offer parking.
Does 39 State Street - 2W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 39 State Street - 2W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 State Street - 2W have a pool?
No, 39 State Street - 2W does not have a pool.
Does 39 State Street - 2W have accessible units?
No, 39 State Street - 2W does not have accessible units.
Does 39 State Street - 2W have units with dishwashers?
No, 39 State Street - 2W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 39 State Street - 2W have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 39 State Street - 2W has units with air conditioning.
