York, PA
728 GLEN PLACE
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

728 GLEN PLACE

728 Glen Place · (717) 690-1857
Location

728 Glen Place, York, PA 17403
East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 728 GLEN PLACE · Avail. now

$795

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
728 Glen Place, YORK - On East End of York City is this 2 bedroom house with living room, dining room, kitchen with stove and refrigerator, bath with shower only, laundry room with washer and dryer, partially fenced yard. Rooms are not large and may not fit large furniture. Minutes to access I-83 or Route 30. Nice central location for shopping conveniences. (No inside photos at this time) Similar set up of a townhouse. One open room at top of steps for an office or play area.

***YORK CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT***

UTILITIES: Tenant pays gas, electric, water, sewer and trash. Renter's insurance is required.

AMENITIES: Stove and Refrigerator

NO SMOKING. NO PETS. WILL NOT GO SECTION 8

E-mail tgurreri@ahpm.biz or call to arrange a showing. Teresa Gurreri (717) 690-1857

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5669133)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 728 GLEN PLACE have any available units?
728 GLEN PLACE has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 728 GLEN PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
728 GLEN PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 728 GLEN PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 728 GLEN PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in York.
Does 728 GLEN PLACE offer parking?
No, 728 GLEN PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 728 GLEN PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 728 GLEN PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 728 GLEN PLACE have a pool?
No, 728 GLEN PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 728 GLEN PLACE have accessible units?
No, 728 GLEN PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 728 GLEN PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 728 GLEN PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 728 GLEN PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 728 GLEN PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
