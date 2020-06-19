Amenities

728 Glen Place, YORK - On East End of York City is this 2 bedroom house with living room, dining room, kitchen with stove and refrigerator, bath with shower only, laundry room with washer and dryer, partially fenced yard. Rooms are not large and may not fit large furniture. Minutes to access I-83 or Route 30. Nice central location for shopping conveniences. (No inside photos at this time) Similar set up of a townhouse. One open room at top of steps for an office or play area.



***YORK CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT***



UTILITIES: Tenant pays gas, electric, water, sewer and trash. Renter's insurance is required.



AMENITIES: Stove and Refrigerator



NO SMOKING. NO PETS. WILL NOT GO SECTION 8



E-mail tgurreri@ahpm.biz or call to arrange a showing. Teresa Gurreri (717) 690-1857



(RLNE5669133)