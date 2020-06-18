559 WEST PHILADELPHIA STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

559 W. Philadelphia Street York, PA 17401 - 5 Bedroom 1 Bath home located in the West End of York City. Updated kitchen, new appliances, freshly painted throughout. Open living room to dining area with large eat in kitchen. Bathroom with tub/shower. This property could be a 5 bedroom or 3 private bedrooms with 2 walk through rooms. Tenant pays, electric, gas, water, sewer and trash.



1 dog or 1 cat only a total of 1 pet is permitted

Dogs over 40 pounds and/or puppies that will grow to over 40 pounds are not permitted. Call for breed restrictions.



Monthly pet rent $50.00, and pet security deposit $500.00 is required.



Flea treatment by a professional exterminator required upon move-out.



APPLICATION PROCESS

1) $35 application fee per person

2) Credit & background report ran

3) Total verifiable income must be 3-4 times the rent amount

4) Minimum 1 month Security Deposit required

5) Online application available at www.ahpm.biz



Proof of renters insurance is required at the time of move-in.



Contact Lori Lintner to schedule a showing TODAY!



Direct: 717-690-0117

Email: llintner@ahpm.biz



