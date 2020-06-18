All apartments in York
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:08 AM

559 WEST PHILADELPHIA STREET

559 West Philadelphia Street · (717) 295-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

559 West Philadelphia Street, York, PA 17401
The Avenues

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 559 WEST PHILADELPHIA STREET · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
559 W. Philadelphia Street York, PA 17401 - 5 Bedroom 1 Bath home located in the West End of York City. Updated kitchen, new appliances, freshly painted throughout. Open living room to dining area with large eat in kitchen. Bathroom with tub/shower. This property could be a 5 bedroom or 3 private bedrooms with 2 walk through rooms. Tenant pays, electric, gas, water, sewer and trash.

1 dog or 1 cat only a total of 1 pet is permitted
Dogs over 40 pounds and/or puppies that will grow to over 40 pounds are not permitted. Call for breed restrictions.

Monthly pet rent $50.00, and pet security deposit $500.00 is required.

Flea treatment by a professional exterminator required upon move-out.

APPLICATION PROCESS
1) $35 application fee per person
2) Credit & background report ran
3) Total verifiable income must be 3-4 times the rent amount
4) Minimum 1 month Security Deposit required
5) Online application available at www.ahpm.biz

Proof of renters insurance is required at the time of move-in.

Contact Lori Lintner to schedule a showing TODAY!

Direct: 717-690-0117
Email: llintner@ahpm.biz

(RLNE4256074)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

