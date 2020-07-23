All apartments in York
Last updated July 22 2020 at 10:10 AM

54 S. Richland Ave., #1N

54 S Richland Ave · No Longer Available
Location

54 S Richland Ave, York, PA 17404
West York

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
54 S. Richland Ave., #1N Available 08/06/20 West End Efficiency! 1st Floor! Close to transportation and many other amenities. - This newly renovated efficiency is located on S. Richland Ave near West York Borough in a large Victorian building. It is a 1st floor unit with access to off-street parking and a large yard. Close to many amenities and shopping. Tenant pays gas and electric.

(RLNE2673958)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54 S. Richland Ave., #1N have any available units?
54 S. Richland Ave., #1N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in York, PA.
What amenities does 54 S. Richland Ave., #1N have?
Some of 54 S. Richland Ave., #1N's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54 S. Richland Ave., #1N currently offering any rent specials?
54 S. Richland Ave., #1N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 S. Richland Ave., #1N pet-friendly?
Yes, 54 S. Richland Ave., #1N is pet friendly.
Does 54 S. Richland Ave., #1N offer parking?
Yes, 54 S. Richland Ave., #1N offers parking.
Does 54 S. Richland Ave., #1N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 54 S. Richland Ave., #1N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 S. Richland Ave., #1N have a pool?
No, 54 S. Richland Ave., #1N does not have a pool.
Does 54 S. Richland Ave., #1N have accessible units?
No, 54 S. Richland Ave., #1N does not have accessible units.
Does 54 S. Richland Ave., #1N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 54 S. Richland Ave., #1N has units with dishwashers.
Does 54 S. Richland Ave., #1N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 54 S. Richland Ave., #1N has units with air conditioning.
