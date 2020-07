1037 PIN OAK LANE

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

BE THE 1ST TO LIVE IN THIS STUNNING, BRAND NEW, 5BR/4.5 BATH COLONIAL WITH 3-CAR GARAGE ON PREMIUM LOT IN REGENT'S GLEN'S BOX HILL SECTION. MINUTES FROM I-83 , WELLSPAN YORK HOSPITAL, YORK COLLEGE. EASY COMMUTE TO TO HARRISBURG, LANCASTER, BALTIMORE & HUNT VALLEY. MAIN LEVEL HAS OPEN FLOOR PLAN & 9 FT. CEILINGS. LUXURY VINYL PLANK FLOORING IN LIVING ROOM, KITCHEN & FOYER. BEAUTIFUL & BRIGHT WHITE KITCHEN HAS UPGRADED SOFT-CLOSE CABINETRY. GRANITE COUNTERS, ISLAND WITH BREAKFAST BAR & PENDANT LIGHTS, PANTRY, STAINLESS GE PROFILE APPLIANCES INCLUDING REFRIGERATOR, GAS RANGE, DISHWASHER, WALL OVEN & BUILT-IN MICROWAVE. KITCHEN OPENS TO INFORMAL DINING AREA & FAMILY ROOM OVERLOOKING LEVEL YARD THAT BACKS TO TREES. LUXURY VINYL PLANK FLOORING IN LIVING ROOM, KITCHEN & FOYER. LARGE MAIN LEVEL FRONT BONUS ROOM COULD BE A FORMAL DINING ROOM OR LIVING ROOM. 1/2 BATH & MUD ROOM ON MAIN LEVEL. UPPER LEVEL HAS 4BRS, 3 FULL BATHS & SITTING/PLAY AREA/OFFICE & LAUNDRY ROOM. LUXURY MASTER SUITE HAS TRAY CEILING, HUGE WALK-IN CLOSET, MASTER BATH HAS LARGE CERAMIC TILE SHOWER, 2-SINK VANITY & WATER CLOSET. BEDROOM #2 HAS EN SUITE CERAMIC TILE BATH. 2 ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS SHARE 3RD UPPER LEVEL BATH. LOWER LEVEL IS FINISHED WITH SPACIOUS, OPEN REC ROOM , 5TH BEDROOM WITH EGRESS WINDOW & FULL CERAMIC TILE BATH. PLENTY OF BRIGHT LED RECESSED LIGHTING THROUGHOUT THE HOUSE. 2-ZONE HVAC WITH NEST THERMOSTATS. TANKLESS WATER HEATER. LEVEL LOT HAS VIEW OF ROLLING HILLS & BACK YARD THAT BACKS TO TREES. SMALL DOGS PERMITTED ON CASE BY CASE BASIS WITH PET DEPOSIT & OR PET RENT. ALSO LISTED FOR SALE.