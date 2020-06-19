All apartments in Plymouth Meeting
Last updated April 10 2020 at 11:10 PM

471 IRWINS LANE

471 Irwins Lane · (610) 240-9885
Location

471 Irwins Lane, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 608 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
- Renovated 1-Bedroom Ranch Home for Rent ~ 471 Irwin~s Lane ~ Available May 1st- $1,495/month plus all utilities. Tenant responsible for snow removal and lawn maintenance- 1 Bedroom- 1 Bathroom- 1-Car detached Garage plus driveway parking for 4 cars- Other rooms include Eat-in Kitchen, Living room, Family room and Finished basement- Eat-in Kitchen is modern with all electric appliances including stove/range, Dishwasher, refrigerator and Built-in-Microwave- Walking distance to Plymouth Meeting Mall- Washer/Dryer hook-ups in finished basement- Colonial School District (Plymouth-Whitemarsh)- Cable ready- Property is on corner lot in secluded location - Central Air Conditioning- Family room has wood-burning stove, built-in closets and is carpeted- Living room has Hardwood floors - Large bedroom is carpeted with small sitting room - Bathroom has tile floor and shower surround- Finished basement provides extra living space and has quarry tile floor, custom lighting and custom bar- Covered Front porch - Rear yard has custom-made brick barbecue - Small Pets considered with Owner permission, $30/month Pet Rent and $300 refundable Pet Deposit - Close to Plymouth Valley Park, Rt. 202, Germantown Pike, PA Turnpike exchange, Blue Route, Conshohocken entrance, Einstein Medical Center Montgomery, King of Prussia, Valley Forge National Historical Park, lots of shopping, entertainment, restaurants and easy access to Center City Philadelphia- Offering one year Lease- Showings by appointment

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 471 IRWINS LANE have any available units?
471 IRWINS LANE has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 471 IRWINS LANE have?
Some of 471 IRWINS LANE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 471 IRWINS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
471 IRWINS LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 471 IRWINS LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 471 IRWINS LANE is pet friendly.
Does 471 IRWINS LANE offer parking?
Yes, 471 IRWINS LANE does offer parking.
Does 471 IRWINS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 471 IRWINS LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 471 IRWINS LANE have a pool?
No, 471 IRWINS LANE does not have a pool.
Does 471 IRWINS LANE have accessible units?
No, 471 IRWINS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 471 IRWINS LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 471 IRWINS LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 471 IRWINS LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 471 IRWINS LANE has units with air conditioning.
