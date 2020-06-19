471 IRWINS LANE

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

- Renovated 1-Bedroom Ranch Home for Rent ~ 471 Irwin~s Lane ~ Available May 1st- $1,495/month plus all utilities. Tenant responsible for snow removal and lawn maintenance- 1 Bedroom- 1 Bathroom- 1-Car detached Garage plus driveway parking for 4 cars- Other rooms include Eat-in Kitchen, Living room, Family room and Finished basement- Eat-in Kitchen is modern with all electric appliances including stove/range, Dishwasher, refrigerator and Built-in-Microwave- Walking distance to Plymouth Meeting Mall- Washer/Dryer hook-ups in finished basement- Colonial School District (Plymouth-Whitemarsh)- Cable ready- Property is on corner lot in secluded location - Central Air Conditioning- Family room has wood-burning stove, built-in closets and is carpeted- Living room has Hardwood floors - Large bedroom is carpeted with small sitting room - Bathroom has tile floor and shower surround- Finished basement provides extra living space and has quarry tile floor, custom lighting and custom bar- Covered Front porch - Rear yard has custom-made brick barbecue - Small Pets considered with Owner permission, $30/month Pet Rent and $300 refundable Pet Deposit - Close to Plymouth Valley Park, Rt. 202, Germantown Pike, PA Turnpike exchange, Blue Route, Conshohocken entrance, Einstein Medical Center Montgomery, King of Prussia, Valley Forge National Historical Park, lots of shopping, entertainment, restaurants and easy access to Center City Philadelphia- Offering one year Lease- Showings by appointment