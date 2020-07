Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry package receiving cats allowed accessible parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill fire pit internet access smoke-free community trash valet

Green Valley Manor puts you in the center of all the action that LAFAYETTE HILL and WHITEMARSH TOWNSHIP has to offer. Go biking and hiking at Valley Green in Fairmount Park or shop at the Plymouth Meeting Mall and Metroplex Shopping Center and the charming shops of Chestnut Hill. Green Valley Manor is located in the desirable Colonial School District and is convenient to Routes 76, 476, 202, and the PA Turnpike. Visit the many surrounding neighborhoods such as Conshohocken, Manayunk, Bala Cynwyd, and just minutes away from Blue Bell. We invite you to visit our community today.