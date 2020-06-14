/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:20 PM
173 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Plymouth Meeting, PA
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
25 Units Available
Parc Plymouth Meeting
134 Plymouth Rd, Plymouth Meeting, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,442
801 sqft
Located near multiple interstates for an easy commute. Sophisticated units have fully-equipped kitchens with ice makers and garbage disposal. Unique amenities, including a volleyball court and a coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:18pm
7 Units Available
Carriage Hill
2098 Butler Pike, Plymouth Meeting, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
625 sqft
Living at Carriage Hill provides you with access to all of the amenities at our affiliated property Summit Park in Roxborough.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated May 19 at 12:04pm
6 Units Available
Green Valley Manor
150 Ridge Pike, Plymouth Meeting, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,233
901 sqft
Adjacent to Green Valley Golf Club and minutes from Whitemarsh Shopping Center, this community offers a cookout area, onsite laundry, and garden-style living. Back inside, apartments feature wall-to-wall carpeting, private patios/balconies, and brand new kitchens.
1 of 13
Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
471 IRWINS LANE
471 Irwins Lane, Plymouth Meeting, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
608 sqft
- Renovated 1-Bedroom Ranch Home for Rent ~ 471 Irwin~s Lane ~ Available May 1st- $1,495/month plus all utilities.
Results within 1 mile of Plymouth Meeting
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Sherry Lake
1801 Butler Pike, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
610 sqft
Well-kept apartments with patio or balcony in a tranquil community offering stunning lake views. Conveniently located 2 miles from restaurants and bars in downtown Conshohocken, with easy access to I-76, I-476 and the PA Turnpike.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
9 Units Available
The Glen at Lafayette Hill
555 Andorra Glen Ct, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,312
721 sqft
The Glen offers the premier location for luxury apartments in Lafayette Hill, PA. Open floor plans accompanied by a variety of upscale features define the one-of-a-kind lifestyle that can only be found at our Lafayette Hill apartments.
Results within 5 miles of Plymouth Meeting
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
15 Units Available
Norris Hills
1830 N Hills Dr, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,062
670 sqft
Newly renovated homes with fully equipped kitchens and extra storage. Enjoy a barbecue area, media room and pool on site. Close to Plymouth Country Club. Easy access to I-476.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Chestnut Hill
5 Units Available
Hill House Apartment Homes
201 W Evergreen Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,914
831 sqft
11-story high rise located in Chestnut Hill close to the commuter rail, shopping and dining. Newly renovated apartments have a 24-hour doorman, stainless steel appliances, dishwashers and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
30 Units Available
Park Square
751 Vandenburg Road, King of Prussia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,457
853 sqft
This eco-friendly property boasts a fully equipped fitness center, tennis courts and clubhouse. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, wet bars and private balconies/patios. The property is also only minutes from Meadowood Mall and Del Monte Plaza.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 06:20pm
$
Roxborough Park
8 Units Available
The Station at Manayunk
1 Parker Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
754 sqft
Close to I-76, so convenient for commuters. Units include double insulated windows, open-concept living areas, nine-foot ceilings and wood-style flooring. Community is minutes from historic downtown Manayunk and has a fitness center and Zipcar.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
14 Units Available
DeKalb
2609 Dekalb Pike, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
740 sqft
Minutes to Northtowne Plaza and East Norriton Township Park. Also close to Route 202. Mid-rise apartment community with an outdoor swimming pool and two 24-hour fitness centers. Rent includes many utilities.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:11pm
$
Manayunk
5 Units Available
Apex Manayunk
4601 Flat Rock Rd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,919
1104 sqft
Sleek homes with hardwood floors and granite counters. Fully furnished. Lots of community amenities, including a bocce court, game room, and fitness zone. Overlooking the Schuylkill River. Near I-76. By Walnut Lane Golf Course.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
18 Units Available
Townline
75 Townline Way, Blue Bell, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
937 sqft
If you’re seeking apartments in Blue Bell for rent, consider the spaciousness of a townhome instead! Townline Townhomes offer everything you need in the wonderful Blue Bell neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
Curren Terrace
1011 New Hope St, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
745 sqft
Comfort meets a reasonable price tag at Curren Terrace. We offer affordable apartments for rent in Norristown, PA. Each of our apartment homes is welcoming, featuring the amenities you need to live a life of leisure without breaking the bank.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
8 Units Available
450 Green Apartments
450 Forrest Ave, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
850 sqft
Pet-friendly Norristown apartment homes convenient to major roadways like I-76 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Feature newly renovated bathrooms and kitchens, spacious closets, a pool and a gym.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
3 Units Available
Westgate Arms
1521 W Main St, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,165
829 sqft
A garden-style apartment community in Jeffersonville, these apartment homes feature oak hardwood floors or wall-to-wall carpeting, in-home laundry, and spacious storage. Amenities include a pool, a gym and a fountain courtyard.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
16 Units Available
Luxor Lifestyle
900 Luxor Lane, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,376
698 sqft
This community is packed with amenities like a coffee bar, clubhouse, yoga studio and gym. Units are furnished and feature fireplaces and walk-in closets. Just a short drive from the retail outlets along Main Street.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
Chestnut Hill
63 Units Available
Chestnut Hill Village Apartments
7715 Crittenden St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,132
685 sqft
European-style community. Recently renovated apartments include granite countertops, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, media room, full gym and a courtyard. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
14 Units Available
Londonbury at Millenium
301 Washington St, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,493
775 sqft
Located close to the Main Line and city center, overlooking Schuylkill River. Units have granite counters, garbage disposal and walk-in closets. Concierge service for residents.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
19 Units Available
Timberlake Apartments
2803 Stanbridge St, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
846 sqft
Luxury homes with ceramic tile floors and gourmet kitchens. WiFi throughout the complex. Enjoy the pool on hot days. 24-hour emergency maintenance. Right off Germantown Pike. Near Norristown Farm Park.
Verified
1 of 82
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
20 Units Available
The Point at Plymouth Meeting
1000 Regatta Cir, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,270
838 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and fireplaces. Ample storage space offered, including large walk-in closets. The complex has bike storage and a car wash area. Convenient location near shopping, parks and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
Blue Bell Villas
1560 Wick Ln, Blue Bell, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,654
707 sqft
Thank you for considering us for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the townhome you’re interested in.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 06:22pm
Upper Roxborough
70 Units Available
Summit Park
8201 Henry Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,256
578 sqft
No one combines quality services, exceptional living spaces and exciting social events in the way that Summit Park Communities does.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 8 at 07:26pm
Upper Roxborough
7 Units Available
Ridge Carlton Apartments
7373 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,009
595 sqft
This community provides off-street parking along with onsite laundry facilities and fitness center. Apartments available with one or two bedrooms, and each features hardwood flooring and central AC. Located just steps from Ivyridge Shopping Center.
Similar Pages
Plymouth Meeting 1 BedroomsPlymouth Meeting 2 BedroomsPlymouth Meeting 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPlymouth Meeting Accessible ApartmentsPlymouth Meeting Apartments with Balcony
Plymouth Meeting Apartments with GaragePlymouth Meeting Apartments with GymPlymouth Meeting Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPlymouth Meeting Apartments with ParkingPlymouth Meeting Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PANorristown, PAWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJWillow Grove, PA
Pottstown, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PARoyersford, PANarberth, PAExton, PAConshohocken, PAHaddonfield, NJBellmawr, NJBroomall, PAWoodbury, NJ