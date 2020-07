Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning bathtub carpet garbage disposal range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court business center clubhouse coffee bar elevator fire pit gym pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill sauna volleyball court accessible garage parking car charging conference room hot tub trash valet yoga

At Parc, we are redefining suburban luxury apartment living. We care about the things that matter to you: hassle-free living, proximity to work, schools and shopping, and a home that offers the finest amenities. Parc blends the best of convenience and upscale living into a suburban retreat in Plymouth Meeting, PA. This new luxury apartment community by Toll Brothers Apartment Living offers 1 to 2 bedroom apartment residences, plus dens. Parc features 7 buildings centered around an 11,000 sf clubhouse and extensive resort-style amenities. With excellent access to I-476 and I-276, commuting from Plymouth Meeting to Philadelphia and surrounding areas is more convenient.