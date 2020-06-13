192 Apartments for rent in Audubon, PA📍
The peaceful community of Audubon, Pennsylvania is an unincorporated and census-designated place located in the county of Montgomery, with a population of about 8,400 people. This perfectly fun-sized community takes up about four and a half miles of land space with a few small ponds and streams within its borders. All the better for enjoying nature -- particularly the kind of nature involving birds -- with a name like Audubon, what did you expect?
If you're looking for a house to rent in Audubon, you will find some amazing options in this thriving community. You'll find many nice places for rent here as well as many luxury apartments, furnished apartments, and one, two, three, or four bedroom single family homes. Just be sure to give yourself at least a month to find a rental in this community, as rentals are highly sought after here. Check online listings and the local paper and of course be sure to visit the streets of town on foot or by car to find the best spot for you. Try driving around Egypt Road and South Park Avenue to get a feel for the city. Be sure to come equipped with the kind of information most landlords require today: your ID, credit report, and bank statements or W2s.
There are two distinct neighborhoods in Audubon. And in both of them, you'll find yourself, perhaps, putting up a bird house. Come on, this is an ornithologists' delight. But you don't have to be fond of feathered friends to live here. A little birdie told us it's a great place to live.
South Trooper Road: This is the perfect neighborhood for those who like to be right in the middle of the action of the community. Here you will find a blend of apartments as well as single-family homes along quiet tree-lined streets. Easy access to the Audubon Wildlife Sanctuary, as well as the Jeffersonville Golf Club, make this enclave a real gem.
Egypt Road: Here you can discover many peaceful single family homes on the edge of the scenic Club at Shannondell Golf Course & Country Club. There are also some good condos and apartment complexes in the neighborhood as well.
Audubon is a great place for bird lovers to live - it is one of the main locations of the United States Audubon Society and is also home to many species of beautiful native bird species as well as other beautiful animals.
Everyone who comes through Audubon knows that this is the ideal spot to enjoy all four seasons in their full glory. Spring and summer are mild and full of blooming flowers and many glorious birds in flight. The fall season brings colorful leaves falling along the main streets of town, and the winter offers peaceful light snowfall perfect to get cozy in. This lively community offers educational opportunities for kids at the Audubon Society every few months, and adults can fall in love with taking fishing trips and refreshing swims down at adjacent Catfish Island across the 422 Highway.