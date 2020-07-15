/
12 Apartments For Rent Near Delaware Valley University
The Metropolitan Doylestown
303 W State St, Doylestown, PA
Studio
$1,460
959 sqft
At the metropolitan doylestown apartments, you will enjoy 10 beautifully landscaped acres in Historic Doylestown in Bucks County, PA. Our spacious, pet-friendly Doylestown apartments feature central air, designer kitchens, walk-in closets and more.
Regency Woods
70 Old Dublin Pike, Doylestown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1509 sqft
Rich with the serenity of the suburbs and the convenience of the city, you’ll love our spacious Doylestown, PA apartments for rent.
Stonington Farm
150 Commons Way, Doylestown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from the shopping in Doylestown and easily accessible from everywhere else thanks to the Doylestown Bypass, this green community offers a pool, tennis court, coffee bar and much more. Units are furnished and recently renovated.
Fonthill Apartments
504 Fonthill Dr, Doylestown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,135
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
790 sqft
Minutes from Routes 313, 611 and 202. Suburban community within two miles of Delaware Valley College. Fully equipped kitchens, wall-to-wall carpeting and modern appliances. Lots of closet space.
82 SHEWELL AVENUE
82 Shewell Avenue, Doylestown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
4338 sqft
Recently remodeled (July 2019) with all new windows, all new kitchen with ss appliances, granite counter top, tile backsplash, all new bathrooms with granite vanites, all new HVAC, refinished hardwood floors, new laminate flooring, new carpeting and
29 AVALON COURT
29 Avalon Ct, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2544 sqft
Great townhouse in popular Doylestown Station with open floor plan and premium lot backing to woods. The main level has new wood floors in the living room and dining room and tons of natural light.
106 E STATE STREET
106 E State St, Doylestown, PA
1 Bedroom
$3,100
873 sqft
The Heart of Doylestown Borough: Five Luxury Apartments Have Been Expertly Designed and Crafted From This Historic Building, Circa 1877. The Henry Lloyd, Esq House is Sidewalk Connected to Town Center - Just a Block to The County Theater.
13 EAST STREET
13 East Street, Doylestown, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2728 sqft
STAPLE LOCATION at the Edge of Town in Doylestown Boro! FOR RENT: 4 bedroom 2.1 bath spacious 2728 SQ FT single family detached home at the Corner of East and State Streets. Full Basement w lots of storage. 2 car attached garage.
352 N MAIN ST #2ND FLOOR
352 North Main Street, Doylestown, PA
1 Bedroom
$900
Desirable Doylestown Boro. 2nd Floor Attic Apartment. Entrance from rear of building. Walk to shopping, restaurants, banks, etc. Very private. Nice yard shared with 1st floor tenant. Garage is also shared for storage only.
44 S CLINTON STREET
44 South Clinton Street, Doylestown, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2011 sqft
Beautifully restored with stain glass windows and new central heating and A/C.
37 N CLINTON STREET
37 N Clinton St, Doylestown, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2577 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
This property set in Doylestown Boro offers lots of possibilities. 5 bedrooms on 3 levels, 2 full baths. Available immediately with off Street parking. Walk to everything in town.
285 N MAIN STREET
285 North Main Street, Doylestown, PA
1 Bedroom
$800
375 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 285 N MAIN STREET in Doylestown. View photos, descriptions and more!
