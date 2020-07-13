All apartments in Plymouth Meeting
Find more places like Westaway Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plymouth Meeting, PA
/
Westaway Apartments
Last updated June 29 2020 at 9:11 AM

Westaway Apartments

503 Germantown Pike · (610) 624-2632
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Plymouth Meeting
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

503 Germantown Pike, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19444

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Westaway Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bike storage
online portal
Westaway Apartments is a delightful garden-style apartment community of one and two bedroom apartments that were designed and priced to suit almost every detail you request. You will love the sought after neighborhood of Lafayette Hill, as well as our quality maintenance service and our team of friendly professionals who are here to assist you. Nestled in a quiet suburban community in Whitemarsh Township, Westaway's excellent location is within minutes of Routes 76, 476, 202, 309, the PA Turnpike and Blue Route. Enjoy shopping, dining and entertainment in the Plymouth Meeting and King of Prussia Malls and great recreational opportunities at nearby Valley Green Park.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant over 18
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee: $250 pet fee
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Storage Details: 5 x 5 Locker Area from floor to ceiling

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Westaway Apartments have any available units?
Westaway Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth Meeting, PA.
What amenities does Westaway Apartments have?
Some of Westaway Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Westaway Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Westaway Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Westaway Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Westaway Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Westaway Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Westaway Apartments offers parking.
Does Westaway Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Westaway Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Westaway Apartments have a pool?
No, Westaway Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Westaway Apartments have accessible units?
No, Westaway Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Westaway Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Westaway Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Westaway Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Westaway Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Westaway Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Green Valley Manor
150 Ridge Pike
Plymouth Meeting, PA 19444
Parc Plymouth Meeting
134 Plymouth Rd
Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462
Carriage Hill
2098 Butler Pike
Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462

Similar Pages

Plymouth Meeting 1 BedroomsPlymouth Meeting 2 Bedrooms
Plymouth Meeting Apartments with BalconyPlymouth Meeting Apartments with Parking
Plymouth Meeting Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PANorristown, PAWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJWillow Grove, PA
Pottstown, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PARoyersford, PANarberth, PAExton, PAConshohocken, PAHaddonfield, NJBellmawr, NJBroomall, PAWoodbury, NJ
Ambler, PABryn Mawr, PAHarleysville, PABlackwood, NJJenkintown, PAGlenside, PAClaymont, DEMalvern, PAPalmyra, NJProspect Park, PABlue Bell, PAYeadon, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Harcum CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Rosemont CollegeSaint Joseph's University
Temple University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity