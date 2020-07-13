Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bike storage online portal

Westaway Apartments is a delightful garden-style apartment community of one and two bedroom apartments that were designed and priced to suit almost every detail you request. You will love the sought after neighborhood of Lafayette Hill, as well as our quality maintenance service and our team of friendly professionals who are here to assist you. Nestled in a quiet suburban community in Whitemarsh Township, Westaway's excellent location is within minutes of Routes 76, 476, 202, 309, the PA Turnpike and Blue Route. Enjoy shopping, dining and entertainment in the Plymouth Meeting and King of Prussia Malls and great recreational opportunities at nearby Valley Green Park.