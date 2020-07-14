All apartments in Pittsburgh
Find more places like S. Negley Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pittsburgh, PA
/
S. Negley Avenue
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

S. Negley Avenue

810 S Negley Ave · (833) 956-8580
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pittsburgh
See all
Shadyside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

810 S Negley Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15232
Shadyside

Price and availability

VERIFIED 22 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 812-02 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,417

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 662 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from S. Negley Avenue.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
e-payments
smoke-free community
If you are looking to be where the action is at, South Negley is surely going to become your 'happy place'. The location couldn't be more perfect, being right off of the bustling Walnut Street that's filled with a variety of shops, restaurants, cafes and nightlife! Popular hotspots on Ellsworth Ave and South Highland a short walk away too! The elegance of these units on the inside make them even better. Sunlight streams in to brighten the South Negley Apartments, with many featuring beautiful bay windows. Charming living space with a homey feel make these ideal for graduate students or young professionals. Public transportation is right outside your front door, with a short commute to Oakland, Downtown, Squirrel Hill, and the East End!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: Pit bull chow doberman German Shepard rottweilers
Parking Details: on street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does S. Negley Avenue have any available units?
S. Negley Avenue has a unit available for $1,417 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does S. Negley Avenue have?
Some of S. Negley Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is S. Negley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
S. Negley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is S. Negley Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, S. Negley Avenue is pet friendly.
Does S. Negley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, S. Negley Avenue offers parking.
Does S. Negley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, S. Negley Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does S. Negley Avenue have a pool?
No, S. Negley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does S. Negley Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, S. Negley Avenue has accessible units.
Does S. Negley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, S. Negley Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for S. Negley Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Penn at Walnut on Highland
111 S Highland Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
Carriage Park Apartments
300 Chatham Park Dr
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
King Edward Annex
225 Melwood Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Walnut on the Park
5326 Pocusset St
Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Eastside Bond
6105 Spirit St
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
PENN GARRISON LOFTS
915 Penn Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
University Commons
382 South Bouquet Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
The Cascades Apartments
100 E West Dr
Pittsburgh, PA 15229

Similar Pages

Pittsburgh 1 BedroomsPittsburgh 2 Bedrooms
Pittsburgh Apartments with ParkingPittsburgh Pet Friendly Places
Pittsburgh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Monroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PA
Upper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PA
Jefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PACanonsburg, PACoraopolis, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

ShadysideSquirrel Hill SouthNorth Oakland
Downtown PittsburghBloomfieldEast Liberty
Squirrel Hill NorthSouthside Flats

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity