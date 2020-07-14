S. Negley Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance e-payments smoke-free community

If you are looking to be where the action is at, South Negley is surely going to become your 'happy place'. The location couldn't be more perfect, being right off of the bustling Walnut Street that's filled with a variety of shops, restaurants, cafes and nightlife! Popular hotspots on Ellsworth Ave and South Highland a short walk away too! The elegance of these units on the inside make them even better. Sunlight streams in to brighten the South Negley Apartments, with many featuring beautiful bay windows. Charming living space with a homey feel make these ideal for graduate students or young professionals. Public transportation is right outside your front door, with a short commute to Oakland, Downtown, Squirrel Hill, and the East End!