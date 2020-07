Amenities

At the crossroads of East Liberty and Shadyside rises Coda on Centre. Just steps from shopping and entertainment, multiple public transportation options, and several bustling business districts, this newly constructed apartment community is in tune with the edgy beat of Pittsburgh’s east side.Composed of studio, 1- and 2-bedroom pet-friendly apartment-homes, Coda on Centre features a collection of dynamic amenities like private balconies and terraces, in-unit laundry, ample storage, and modern kitchens complete with dark wood cabinetry and granite counter tops. Residents will enjoy the slow groove of the courtyard terrace, the energy of the in-house fitness center, the ease of on-site parking, the convenience of round-the-clock concierge service, and so much more. Whatever your style, Coda on Centre works in harmony with the rhythm of your life.