PENN GARRISON LOFTS.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr gym media room cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance doorman key fob access online portal package receiving

A regal residence right in the heart of Downtown Pittsburgh, The Penn Garrison is ideal for someone looking to take full advantage of all the city has to offer. Within walking distance to highly acclaimed restaurants, theaters, musical venues, and parks, residents have the best of everything right at their fingertips!