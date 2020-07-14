915 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 Downtown Pittsburgh
Price and availability
VERIFIED 7 days AGO
1 Bedroom
Unit x17 · Avail. now
$1,225
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft
Unit x01 · Avail. now
$1,250
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft
Unit x18 · Avail. now
$1,350
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Unit x15 · Avail. now
$1,195
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1095 sqft
Unit x10 · Avail. now
$1,275
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 990 sqft
Unit x03 · Avail. now
$1,300
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft
See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from PENN GARRISON LOFTS.
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr gym
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
doorman
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
A regal residence right in the heart of Downtown Pittsburgh, The Penn Garrison is ideal for someone looking to take full advantage of all the city has to offer. Within walking distance to highly acclaimed restaurants, theaters, musical venues, and parks, residents have the best of everything right at their fingertips!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $350 per pet.
limit:
rent: $25
restrictions: Please contact for pet policy information.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does PENN GARRISON LOFTS have any available units?
PENN GARRISON LOFTS has 9 units available starting at $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does PENN GARRISON LOFTS have?
Some of PENN GARRISON LOFTS's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is PENN GARRISON LOFTS currently offering any rent specials?
PENN GARRISON LOFTS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is PENN GARRISON LOFTS pet-friendly?
Yes, PENN GARRISON LOFTS is pet friendly.
Does PENN GARRISON LOFTS offer parking?
Yes, PENN GARRISON LOFTS offers parking.
Does PENN GARRISON LOFTS have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, PENN GARRISON LOFTS offers units with in unit laundry.
Does PENN GARRISON LOFTS have a pool?
No, PENN GARRISON LOFTS does not have a pool.
Does PENN GARRISON LOFTS have accessible units?
Yes, PENN GARRISON LOFTS has accessible units.
Does PENN GARRISON LOFTS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, PENN GARRISON LOFTS has units with dishwashers.