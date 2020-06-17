Amenities

308 Ophelia St. Available 07/31/20 5 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom/ 2 Kitchen Home Available in Oakland! - Available: JULY 31st!



Come check out this 5 bedroom 2 bath home right in the heart of Oakland! Clean and spacious with modern features throughout for comfortable living. Enjoy the 2 kitchens and living space. Perfect for students. Easy to maintain.



Call us for an appointment today! It looks even better in person!



Fridge, stove/oven (electric), washer/dryer, central air, street parking, radiant gas heat, front porch, cable ready, carpeted floors



Also, enjoy our RPM Resident Rewards Program! Online payments, 24/7 maintenance, a Purqz account (rpmrentalrewards.com) that saves our tenants an average of $83 a month at restaurants, grocery stores, travel, etc. You'll find over 1,000 local and national merchants on the app. Save money on utilities! We also offer a free utility set-up/transfer conciergeservice! We'll help you get the very best prices on utilities and do all the work for you.



- Utilities paid by tenant

- Security deposit one month's rent

- Sorry, no pets.

- $55 application fee per adult for credit/criminal/eviction check

- NO SMOKING (Inside or Outside)

- $25 monthly resident management fee (PURQZ, online payments, etc.)



- Must have a credit score of 600 or above. Under 600 will still be considered with a cosigner or an additional security deposit of up to 2 months rent.



- Must gross at least 3 times the monthly rent.



- We will call previous landlord and employer as well as collect pay stubs.



Pay rent, request maintenance, and contact your dedicated, professional property manager online or in person.



Real Property ManagementPittsburgh strives to provide quality, safe, clean housing to tenants who want the same.We strive to improve lives and our communities by continuously elevating property management standards.



