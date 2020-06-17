All apartments in Pittsburgh
Home
/
Pittsburgh, PA
/
308 Ophelia St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

308 Ophelia St.

308 Ophelia Street · No Longer Available
Location

308 Ophelia Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
South Oakland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
air conditioning
concierge
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
24hr maintenance
308 Ophelia St. Available 07/31/20 5 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom/ 2 Kitchen Home Available in Oakland! - Available: JULY 31st!

Description:
Come check out this 5 bedroom 2 bath home right in the heart of Oakland! Clean and spacious with modern features throughout for comfortable living. Enjoy the 2 kitchens and living space. Perfect for students. Easy to maintain.

Call us for an appointment today! It looks even better in person!

Amenities:
Fridge, stove/oven (electric), washer/dryer, central air, street parking, radiant gas heat, front porch, cable ready, carpeted floors

Also, enjoy our RPM Resident Rewards Program! Online payments, 24/7 maintenance, a Purqz account (rpmrentalrewards.com) that saves our tenants an average of $83 a month at restaurants, grocery stores, travel, etc. You'll find over 1,000 local and national merchants on the app. Save money on utilities! We also offer a free utility set-up/transfer conciergeservice! We'll help you get the very best prices on utilities and do all the work for you.

Terms:
- Utilities paid by tenant
- Security deposit one month's rent
- Sorry, no pets.
- $55 application fee per adult for credit/criminal/eviction check
- NO SMOKING (Inside or Outside)
- $25 monthly resident management fee (PURQZ, online payments, etc.)

Background Check:

Credit
- Must have a credit score of 600 or above. Under 600 will still be considered with a cosigner or an additional security deposit of up to 2 months rent.

Income
- Must gross at least 3 times the monthly rent.

References
- We will call previous landlord and employer as well as collect pay stubs.

About us:
Pay rent, request maintenance, and contact your dedicated, professional property manager online or in person.

Real Property ManagementPittsburgh strives to provide quality, safe, clean housing to tenants who want the same.We strive to improve lives and our communities by continuously elevating property management standards.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5619321)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 Ophelia St. have any available units?
308 Ophelia St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pittsburgh, PA.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 308 Ophelia St. have?
Some of 308 Ophelia St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 Ophelia St. currently offering any rent specials?
308 Ophelia St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 Ophelia St. pet-friendly?
No, 308 Ophelia St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 308 Ophelia St. offer parking?
No, 308 Ophelia St. does not offer parking.
Does 308 Ophelia St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 308 Ophelia St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 Ophelia St. have a pool?
No, 308 Ophelia St. does not have a pool.
Does 308 Ophelia St. have accessible units?
No, 308 Ophelia St. does not have accessible units.
Does 308 Ophelia St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 308 Ophelia St. does not have units with dishwashers.
