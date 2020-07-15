All apartments in Phoenixville
30 gay street 2nd floor.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

30 gay street 2nd floor

30 Gay St · (484) 354-4158
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

30 Gay St, Phoenixville, PA 19460

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2nd floor · Avail. now

$1,375

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath - Property Id: 301882

Completely remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment,
All new appliances, includes stove, dishwasher, microwave, fridge, washer, dryer, garbage disposal.
New counter tops, new flooring, new sink with new faucet.
Hardwood floors throughout. Bright sunny living room with new berber carpet. Bathroom original floor tile & wall tile keep the original charm. Apartment is in the center of town. Within walking distance to all the charm and restaurants of Phoenixville. A must see.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301882
Property Id 301882

(RLNE5861282)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 30 gay street 2nd floor have any available units?
30 gay street 2nd floor has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 30 gay street 2nd floor have?
Some of 30 gay street 2nd floor's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 gay street 2nd floor currently offering any rent specials?
30 gay street 2nd floor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 gay street 2nd floor pet-friendly?
Yes, 30 gay street 2nd floor is pet friendly.
Does 30 gay street 2nd floor offer parking?
No, 30 gay street 2nd floor does not offer parking.
Does 30 gay street 2nd floor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30 gay street 2nd floor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 gay street 2nd floor have a pool?
No, 30 gay street 2nd floor does not have a pool.
Does 30 gay street 2nd floor have accessible units?
No, 30 gay street 2nd floor does not have accessible units.
Does 30 gay street 2nd floor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30 gay street 2nd floor has units with dishwashers.
Does 30 gay street 2nd floor have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 gay street 2nd floor does not have units with air conditioning.

