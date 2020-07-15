30 gay street 2nd floor.

Amenities

Remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath - Property Id: 301882



Completely remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment,

All new appliances, includes stove, dishwasher, microwave, fridge, washer, dryer, garbage disposal.

New counter tops, new flooring, new sink with new faucet.

Hardwood floors throughout. Bright sunny living room with new berber carpet. Bathroom original floor tile & wall tile keep the original charm. Apartment is in the center of town. Within walking distance to all the charm and restaurants of Phoenixville. A must see.

