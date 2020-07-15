All apartments in Phoenixville
Phoenixville, PA
245 BRIDGE STREET
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM

245 BRIDGE STREET

245 Bridge Street · No Longer Available
Location

245 Bridge Street, Phoenixville, PA 19460

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
media room
245 Bridge St, Unit 2 in the heart of Phoenixville Boro is a completely renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bath unit in the middle of the boro in a historic building. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, custom tile floor , white shaker cabinets, refrigerator with ice maker and much more. Brand new wood floors throughout the apartment. Full renovated bath with tub/shower, tile floors, granite vanity. 3 bedrooms with plenty of closet space. There is natural light throughout this entire home. You can have access to additional parking in a lot behind the building for a small fee. Tenant pays all utilities. Walk to restaurants, shopping, movie theater along with easy access to major roadways. Call property owner at 610.585.2046 for questions and to make an appointment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 BRIDGE STREET have any available units?
245 BRIDGE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenixville, PA.
What amenities does 245 BRIDGE STREET have?
Some of 245 BRIDGE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 BRIDGE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
245 BRIDGE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 BRIDGE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 245 BRIDGE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenixville.
Does 245 BRIDGE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 245 BRIDGE STREET offers parking.
Does 245 BRIDGE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 245 BRIDGE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 BRIDGE STREET have a pool?
No, 245 BRIDGE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 245 BRIDGE STREET have accessible units?
No, 245 BRIDGE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 245 BRIDGE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 245 BRIDGE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 245 BRIDGE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 245 BRIDGE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
