245 BRIDGE STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

245 Bridge St, Unit 2 in the heart of Phoenixville Boro is a completely renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bath unit in the middle of the boro in a historic building. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, custom tile floor , white shaker cabinets, refrigerator with ice maker and much more. Brand new wood floors throughout the apartment. Full renovated bath with tub/shower, tile floors, granite vanity. 3 bedrooms with plenty of closet space. There is natural light throughout this entire home. You can have access to additional parking in a lot behind the building for a small fee. Tenant pays all utilities. Walk to restaurants, shopping, movie theater along with easy access to major roadways. Call property owner at 610.585.2046 for questions and to make an appointment!