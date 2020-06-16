All apartments in Phoenixville
Find more places like 237 CHURCH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenixville, PA
/
237 CHURCH STREET
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:17 AM

237 CHURCH STREET

237 Church Street · (484) 433-3932
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenixville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

237 Church Street, Phoenixville, PA 19460

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1932 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
What a great 2000 Sq ft home in the downtown area of Phoenixville. So nice to be right in the middle of it all. This home has been updated in 2018 and 2019 new plumbing and 1/2 bath in 2020. Renovations Include the kitchen, bathroom and all of the flooring and the interior. This home has tall ceilings and classic charm of an old home. The 1st floor has the brand new kitchen with dishwasher, gas cooking , granite counters and fridge. There is a dining room, a living room with tall windows and a brand new half bath. There is also a fenced yard and a covered wrap around rear porch for great summer times. The second floor features a full bedroom with big closet a bonus family room and the huge updated bathroom. The third floor has 2 more bedrooms both with awesome storge/closet space. In 2019 all the windows were replaced to keep the utility bills down! Make your appointment today! Want to work where you live? The office downstairs is available for 850.00 a month..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 237 CHURCH STREET have any available units?
237 CHURCH STREET has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 237 CHURCH STREET have?
Some of 237 CHURCH STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 237 CHURCH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
237 CHURCH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 237 CHURCH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 237 CHURCH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenixville.
Does 237 CHURCH STREET offer parking?
No, 237 CHURCH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 237 CHURCH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 237 CHURCH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 237 CHURCH STREET have a pool?
No, 237 CHURCH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 237 CHURCH STREET have accessible units?
No, 237 CHURCH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 237 CHURCH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 237 CHURCH STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 237 CHURCH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 237 CHURCH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 237 CHURCH STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Holly Court Apartments
640 Nutt Rd
Phoenixville, PA 19460
Phoenix View
495 Nutt Road
Phoenixville, PA 19460
The Point at Phoenixville
45 N Main St
Phoenixville, PA 19460
Westside Apartments and Shopping
1107 Rapps Dam Rd
Phoenixville, PA 19460
Stone Gate Woods
743 Starr St
Phoenixville, PA 19460
Phoenix Village
131 Bridge St
Phoenixville, PA 19460

Similar Pages

Phoenixville 1 BedroomsPhoenixville 2 Bedrooms
Phoenixville Apartments with ParkingPhoenixville Pet Friendly Places
Phoenixville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAAllentown, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PAWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAReading, PACamden, NJChester, PAHorsham, PA
Willow Grove, PAPottstown, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PARoyersford, PANarberth, PAPlymouth Meeting, PAExton, PAConshohocken, PABroomall, PA
Ambler, PABryn Mawr, PAHarleysville, PAJenkintown, PAGlenside, PAClaymont, DEDowningtown, PAMalvern, PACoatesville, PAProspect Park, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Harcum CollegeMuhlenberg College
University of PennsylvaniaRosemont College
Saint Joseph's University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity