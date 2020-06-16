237 CHURCH STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated microwave refrigerator

What a great 2000 Sq ft home in the downtown area of Phoenixville. So nice to be right in the middle of it all. This home has been updated in 2018 and 2019 new plumbing and 1/2 bath in 2020. Renovations Include the kitchen, bathroom and all of the flooring and the interior. This home has tall ceilings and classic charm of an old home. The 1st floor has the brand new kitchen with dishwasher, gas cooking , granite counters and fridge. There is a dining room, a living room with tall windows and a brand new half bath. There is also a fenced yard and a covered wrap around rear porch for great summer times. The second floor features a full bedroom with big closet a bonus family room and the huge updated bathroom. The third floor has 2 more bedrooms both with awesome storge/closet space. In 2019 all the windows were replaced to keep the utility bills down! Make your appointment today! Want to work where you live? The office downstairs is available for 850.00 a month..