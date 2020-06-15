All apartments in Philadelphia
Location

931 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Washington Square West

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Beautiful and very spacious 1 bedroom apartment available now. Unit is on the first floor with it's own private entrance in the Washington Square West area!!

There is a newer large bathroom, a newer kitchen with dishwasher and plenty of counter and cabinet space.

Stunning hardwood floors are throughout the apartment. It has great closet space with additional storage in the basement!

Unit has central air!

Laundry and additional storage are located on-site.

Building is located on Spruce Street, just one block from Pennsylvania Hospital, also close to Jefferson Hospital Washington Square West park! Also close to Antique Row, and Ave of the Arts area!

Smoking: No

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: $1,495.00
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 931 Spruce Street have any available units?
931 Spruce Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 931 Spruce Street have?
Some of 931 Spruce Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 931 Spruce Street currently offering any rent specials?
931 Spruce Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 931 Spruce Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 931 Spruce Street is pet friendly.
Does 931 Spruce Street offer parking?
No, 931 Spruce Street does not offer parking.
Does 931 Spruce Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 931 Spruce Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 931 Spruce Street have a pool?
No, 931 Spruce Street does not have a pool.
Does 931 Spruce Street have accessible units?
No, 931 Spruce Street does not have accessible units.
Does 931 Spruce Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 931 Spruce Street has units with dishwashers.
