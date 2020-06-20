All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 8647 Forrest Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
8647 Forrest Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

8647 Forrest Ave

8647 Forrest Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Cedarbrook
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8647 Forrest Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19150
Cedarbrook

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFUL CEDAR PARK 3 BEDROOM HOUSE - Available now, at 8647 Forrest Ave., located in the Cedar Park section of Philadelphia, we have an incredible rental option for you to consider! This beautiful, recently renovated home features 3 beds, and 2 bathrooms! The kitchen is incredibly spacious, with a stove, refrigerator, and an abundance of cabinet/counter room. The rooms are bright and open, with plenty of windows that provide natural lighting. Ceiling fans included for your comfort. Hardwood flooring throughout.

TCS MGT has 3D walkthroughs and/or videos of all of our listings, please email angela@tcsmgt.com if you can not locate it within the listing, thank you and be safe
** First, last, and security to move in**
Application for featured rentals can be found here: https://www.tcsmgt.com/featured-rentals/
All moving funds must be certified.
Certified check or money order can be delivered to 107 S. 2nd St. 3rd Floor. Philadelphia, PA. 19106
Office hours Monday-Friday, 9-5 **Drop box outside available for after hours**

(RLNE2671338)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8647 Forrest Ave have any available units?
8647 Forrest Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 8647 Forrest Ave have?
Some of 8647 Forrest Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8647 Forrest Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8647 Forrest Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8647 Forrest Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8647 Forrest Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 8647 Forrest Ave offer parking?
No, 8647 Forrest Ave does not offer parking.
Does 8647 Forrest Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8647 Forrest Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8647 Forrest Ave have a pool?
No, 8647 Forrest Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8647 Forrest Ave have accessible units?
No, 8647 Forrest Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8647 Forrest Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8647 Forrest Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bridge on Race
205 Race St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Melrose Park Manor
210 W Cheltenham Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19126
Canterbury Apartments
33 E Roumfort Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19119
916 Spruce St
916 Spruce St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Hampton Gardens Apartments
13451 Philmont Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19116
Parkside Apartments
4616 Leiper Street
Philadelphia, PA 19124
Croydon Hall Apartments
241 South 49th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19139
Sedgwick Station
303 E Mount Pleasant Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19119

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University