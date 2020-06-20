Amenities

BEAUTIFUL CEDAR PARK 3 BEDROOM HOUSE - Available now, at 8647 Forrest Ave., located in the Cedar Park section of Philadelphia, we have an incredible rental option for you to consider! This beautiful, recently renovated home features 3 beds, and 2 bathrooms! The kitchen is incredibly spacious, with a stove, refrigerator, and an abundance of cabinet/counter room. The rooms are bright and open, with plenty of windows that provide natural lighting. Ceiling fans included for your comfort. Hardwood flooring throughout.



TCS MGT has 3D walkthroughs and/or videos of all of our listings, please email angela@tcsmgt.com if you can not locate it within the listing, thank you and be safe

** First, last, and security to move in**

Application for featured rentals can be found here: https://www.tcsmgt.com/featured-rentals/

All moving funds must be certified.

Certified check or money order can be delivered to 107 S. 2nd St. 3rd Floor. Philadelphia, PA. 19106

Office hours Monday-Friday, 9-5 **Drop box outside available for after hours**



(RLNE2671338)