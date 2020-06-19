5703 N Woodstock Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 3BR @LaSalle - Virtual walk through: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ZoThtnTAdLM



Spacious 3br across from LaSalle University. Features 3 decent sized bedrooms, front porch, garage, rear parking



Qualifications:

Tenant pays all utilities

Needed at leasing signing: (1st months, last months & security)

Minimum monthly income (before taxes) needed to qualify: 3x rent

Decent credit

No previous evictions (or even going to landlord tenant court in the past 7 years)

No felonies involving a violent crime



