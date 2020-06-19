All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 5703 N Woodstock Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
5703 N Woodstock Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:48 AM

5703 N Woodstock Street

5703 North Woodstock Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Ogontz
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5703 North Woodstock Street, Philadelphia, PA 19138
Ogontz

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 3BR @LaSalle - Virtual walk through: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ZoThtnTAdLM

Spacious 3br across from LaSalle University. Features 3 decent sized bedrooms, front porch, garage, rear parking

Qualifications:
Tenant pays all utilities
Needed at leasing signing: (1st months, last months & security)
Minimum monthly income (before taxes) needed to qualify: 3x rent
Decent credit
No previous evictions (or even going to landlord tenant court in the past 7 years)
No felonies involving a violent crime

Real Estate Management Advisors, LLC - REMA
Licensed Real Estate Broker
Property Manager Servicing Commercial & Residential Properties in the Philadelphia area.

Check out more properties for rent at
http://www.reinfo411.com/residential-properties-for-rent/

(RLNE5780506)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5703 N Woodstock Street have any available units?
5703 N Woodstock Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 5703 N Woodstock Street currently offering any rent specials?
5703 N Woodstock Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5703 N Woodstock Street pet-friendly?
No, 5703 N Woodstock Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 5703 N Woodstock Street offer parking?
Yes, 5703 N Woodstock Street does offer parking.
Does 5703 N Woodstock Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5703 N Woodstock Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5703 N Woodstock Street have a pool?
No, 5703 N Woodstock Street does not have a pool.
Does 5703 N Woodstock Street have accessible units?
No, 5703 N Woodstock Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5703 N Woodstock Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5703 N Woodstock Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5703 N Woodstock Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5703 N Woodstock Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2100 Parkway
230 N 21st St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Lincoln Square
1000 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19146
The Alexander
1601 Vine St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Melrose Park Manor
210 W Cheltenham Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19126
777 South Broad
777 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19147
West Village Apartments
800 North 48th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19139
The Stable Lofts
631 North Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19123
Park Towne Place Premier Apartment Homes
2200 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy
Philadelphia, PA 19130

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University