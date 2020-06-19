5703 N Woodstock Street

Amenities
Spacious 3BR @LaSalle - Virtual walk through: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ZoThtnTAdLM
Spacious 3br across from LaSalle University. Features 3 decent sized bedrooms, front porch, garage, rear parking
Qualifications:
Tenant pays all utilities
Needed at leasing signing: (1st months, last months & security)
Minimum monthly income (before taxes) needed to qualify: 3x rent
Decent credit
No previous evictions (or even going to landlord tenant court in the past 7 years)
No felonies involving a violent crime
