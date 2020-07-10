All apartments in Philadelphia
5651 Beaumont Avenue
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

5651 Beaumont Avenue

5651 Beaumont Avenue · (215) 847-9101 ext. 100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5651 Beaumont Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19143
Kingsessing

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5651 Beaumont Avenue · Avail. now

$1,000

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 980 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Awesome 3bd/1ba Kingsessing St. Available NOW! - Available now, at 5651 Beaumont Ave., located in the Kingsessing section of Philadelphia, we have an incredible rental option for you to consider! This recently renovated home features three bedrooms and one bathroom! he gorgeous kitchen includes white shaker cabinets and ample cabinet/counter space. The rooms are bright and open, with tons of storage space and windows. The bathroom features a tub, and is sleek, modern, and comfortable. Ceiling fans included for your comfort and convenience!

** First, last, and security to move in**
All moving funds must be certified.
Certified check or money order can be delivered to 107 S. 2nd St. 3rd Floor. Philadelphia, PA. 19106
Office hours Monday-Friday, 9-5 **Drop box outside available for after hours**

(RLNE3557134)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5651 Beaumont Avenue have any available units?
5651 Beaumont Avenue has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 5651 Beaumont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5651 Beaumont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5651 Beaumont Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5651 Beaumont Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5651 Beaumont Avenue offer parking?
No, 5651 Beaumont Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5651 Beaumont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5651 Beaumont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5651 Beaumont Avenue have a pool?
No, 5651 Beaumont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5651 Beaumont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5651 Beaumont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5651 Beaumont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5651 Beaumont Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5651 Beaumont Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5651 Beaumont Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
