5651 Beaumont Avenue

Awesome 3bd/1ba Kingsessing St. Available NOW! - Available now, at 5651 Beaumont Ave., located in the Kingsessing section of Philadelphia, we have an incredible rental option for you to consider! This recently renovated home features three bedrooms and one bathroom! he gorgeous kitchen includes white shaker cabinets and ample cabinet/counter space. The rooms are bright and open, with tons of storage space and windows. The bathroom features a tub, and is sleek, modern, and comfortable. Ceiling fans included for your comfort and convenience!



** First, last, and security to move in**

All moving funds must be certified.

Certified check or money order can be delivered to 107 S. 2nd St. 3rd Floor. Philadelphia, PA. 19106

Office hours Monday-Friday, 9-5 **Drop box outside available for after hours**



