Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

5010 Reno St

5010 Reno Street · (215) 399-0703 ext. 3
Location

5010 Reno Street, Philadelphia, PA 19139
Mill Creek

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5010 Reno St · Avail. Aug 1

$1,350

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1040 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
5010 Reno St Available 08/01/20 Newly Renovated 3BR Home in West Philly! - NEWLY RENOVATED GORGEOUS RENTAL! In the Beautiful Neighborhood of West Philadelphia!! This stylish 3 bedrooms, 1 bath has plenty of living space, an abundance of new windows and contemporary detail. Includes hardwood floors, recessed lighting, open living room. Once you enter the home from the porch you will be welcomed by awesome modern living/dining space and kitchen with brand new floors. The modern kitchen features brand new cabinets and stainless steel appliances (range, microwave, refrigerator). As you enter through the front door, you are walking on brand new hardwood floors that run all the way through the length of the home. Beyond the kitchen, you'll find access to the rear yard, perfect for summer get-togethers. All bedrooms provide plenty of sunlight and closet space. The basement is partially finished. This stunning home includes brand new plumbing and electric, new windows throughout. Newly vinyl siding in the front and back. High-efficiency HVAC (Heat/AC), new wiring throughout, new plumbing. Convenient to Drexel, HUP, CHOP, Center City, University City, the suburbs, and New Fashion District shopping and public transportation! SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!

(RLNE5914086)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5010 Reno St have any available units?
5010 Reno St has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 5010 Reno St have?
Some of 5010 Reno St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5010 Reno St currently offering any rent specials?
5010 Reno St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5010 Reno St pet-friendly?
No, 5010 Reno St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 5010 Reno St offer parking?
No, 5010 Reno St does not offer parking.
Does 5010 Reno St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5010 Reno St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5010 Reno St have a pool?
No, 5010 Reno St does not have a pool.
Does 5010 Reno St have accessible units?
No, 5010 Reno St does not have accessible units.
Does 5010 Reno St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5010 Reno St does not have units with dishwashers.
