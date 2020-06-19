All apartments in Philadelphia
413 N. Salford St
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:44 AM

413 N. Salford St

413 North Salford Street · (215) 383-1439 ext. 102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

413 North Salford Street, Philadelphia, PA 19151
Haddington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 413 N. Salford St · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
SPACIOUS 4bd/1ba Haddington Home Available NOW! - Available now, at 413 N. Salford St., located in the Haddington section of Philadelphia, we have an incredible rental option for you to consider! This gorgeous, recently renovated home features four bedrooms, one bathroom, and a basement! The rooms are incredibly spacious, with plenty of windows that allow for natural sunlight; when desired.

Click here for a virtual tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=wpSKahqowk6

** First, last, and security to move in**
Application for featured rentals can be found here: https://www.tcsmgt.com/featured-rentals/
All moving funds must be certified.
Certified check or money order can be delivered to 107 S. 2nd St. 3rd Floor. Philadelphia, PA. 19106
Office hours Monday-Friday, 9-5 **Drop box outside available for after hours**

(RLNE5735026)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 N. Salford St have any available units?
413 N. Salford St has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 413 N. Salford St currently offering any rent specials?
413 N. Salford St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 N. Salford St pet-friendly?
No, 413 N. Salford St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 413 N. Salford St offer parking?
No, 413 N. Salford St does not offer parking.
Does 413 N. Salford St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 413 N. Salford St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 N. Salford St have a pool?
No, 413 N. Salford St does not have a pool.
Does 413 N. Salford St have accessible units?
No, 413 N. Salford St does not have accessible units.
Does 413 N. Salford St have units with dishwashers?
No, 413 N. Salford St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 413 N. Salford St have units with air conditioning?
No, 413 N. Salford St does not have units with air conditioning.
