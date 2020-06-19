Amenities

Beautiful New Renovation 2bed/2bath Rowhome Available NOW! - Available now, at 2626 Waterloo St., located in the West Kensington section of Philadelphia, we have an incredible rental option for you to consider! This gorgeous home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and a basement with a washer/dryer! The beautiful, modern kitchen comes equipped with tile backsplash, white shaker cabinets, a dishwasher, and an abundance of cabinet/counter room. The rooms are spacious and open, with plenty of windows that allow for natural light; when desired. The bathrooms are stylish and comfortable.



