Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

2626 Waterloo St

2626 North Waterloo Street · (215) 383-1439
Location

2626 North Waterloo Street, Philadelphia, PA 19133
West Kensington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2626 Waterloo St · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful New Renovation 2bed/2bath Rowhome Available NOW! - Available now, at 2626 Waterloo St., located in the West Kensington section of Philadelphia, we have an incredible rental option for you to consider! This gorgeous home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and a basement with a washer/dryer! The beautiful, modern kitchen comes equipped with tile backsplash, white shaker cabinets, a dishwasher, and an abundance of cabinet/counter room. The rooms are spacious and open, with plenty of windows that allow for natural light; when desired. The bathrooms are stylish and comfortable.

(RLNE5729929)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2626 Waterloo St have any available units?
2626 Waterloo St has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 2626 Waterloo St currently offering any rent specials?
2626 Waterloo St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2626 Waterloo St pet-friendly?
No, 2626 Waterloo St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2626 Waterloo St offer parking?
No, 2626 Waterloo St does not offer parking.
Does 2626 Waterloo St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2626 Waterloo St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2626 Waterloo St have a pool?
No, 2626 Waterloo St does not have a pool.
Does 2626 Waterloo St have accessible units?
No, 2626 Waterloo St does not have accessible units.
Does 2626 Waterloo St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2626 Waterloo St has units with dishwashers.
Does 2626 Waterloo St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2626 Waterloo St does not have units with air conditioning.
