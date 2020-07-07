Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like
260 S 11th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
260 S 11th Street
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:26 AM
Check Availability
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
260 S 11th Street
260 South 11th Street
·
(215) 515-4905
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Washington Square West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
260 South 11th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Washington Square West
Price and availability
VERIFIED 7 days AGO
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 260 S 11th Street.
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
online portal
260 SOUTH 11TH STREET, Enjoy all that beautiful Midtown Philadelphia has to offer!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3.25x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 260 S 11th Street have any available units?
260 S 11th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Philadelphia, PA
.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Philadelphia Rent Report
.
What amenities does 260 S 11th Street have?
Some of 260 S 11th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 260 S 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
260 S 11th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 260 S 11th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 260 S 11th Street is pet friendly.
Does 260 S 11th Street offer parking?
No, 260 S 11th Street does not offer parking.
Does 260 S 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 260 S 11th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 260 S 11th Street have a pool?
No, 260 S 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 260 S 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 260 S 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 260 S 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 260 S 11th Street has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings
Point at City Line
6100 City Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19131
The Irvine
780 South 52nd Street
Philadelphia, PA 19143
717-729 Spruce Street
717 Spruce St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Walnut Court
131 South 48th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19139
Apartments @ Brewerytown
3019 - 3041 Master St
Philadelphia, PA 19121
Fairmount at Brewerytown
1429 N 31st St
Philadelphia, PA 19121
The Metropolitan- Roxborough
7841 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128
Waterfront II
106 South Front St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Similar Pages
Philadelphia 1 Bedrooms
Philadelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly Apartments
Philadelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Norristown, PA
Levittown, PA
King of Prussia, PA
Trenton, NJ
Lansdale, PA
Camden, NJ
Marlton, NJ
Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PA
Horsham, PA
Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
Glassboro, NJ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Logan Square
Hunting Park
Cobbs Creek
Somerton
Rittenhouse Square
Overbrook
University City
West Oak Lane
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Pennsylvania
Saint Joseph's University
Temple University
Thomas Jefferson University
Drexel University