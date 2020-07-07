All apartments in Philadelphia
260 S 11th Street.
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:26 AM

260 S 11th Street

260 South 11th Street · (215) 515-4905
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

260 South 11th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Washington Square West

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 260 S 11th Street.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
online portal
260 SOUTH 11TH STREET, Enjoy all that beautiful Midtown Philadelphia has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3.25x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 260 S 11th Street have any available units?
260 S 11th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 260 S 11th Street have?
Some of 260 S 11th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 260 S 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
260 S 11th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 260 S 11th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 260 S 11th Street is pet friendly.
Does 260 S 11th Street offer parking?
No, 260 S 11th Street does not offer parking.
Does 260 S 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 260 S 11th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 260 S 11th Street have a pool?
No, 260 S 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 260 S 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 260 S 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 260 S 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 260 S 11th Street has units with dishwashers.

