236 W HARVEY STREET
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

236 W HARVEY STREET

236 West Harvey Street · No Longer Available
Location

236 West Harvey Street, Philadelphia, PA 19144
West Central Germantown

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
1 bedroom 1 bath apartment with an option for parking at an additional $40 per month. Property sits on a tree lined street and has it's own separate entrance. Looking for good credit, no evictions, no smoking and no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 236 W HARVEY STREET have any available units?
236 W HARVEY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 236 W HARVEY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
236 W HARVEY STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 236 W HARVEY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 236 W HARVEY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 236 W HARVEY STREET offer parking?
Yes, 236 W HARVEY STREET does offer parking.
Does 236 W HARVEY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 236 W HARVEY STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 236 W HARVEY STREET have a pool?
No, 236 W HARVEY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 236 W HARVEY STREET have accessible units?
No, 236 W HARVEY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 236 W HARVEY STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 236 W HARVEY STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 236 W HARVEY STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 236 W HARVEY STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
