236 W HARVEY STREET

236 West Harvey Street, Philadelphia, PA 19144 West Central Germantown
parking
parking
1 bedroom 1 bath apartment with an option for parking at an additional $40 per month. Property sits on a tree lined street and has it's own separate entrance. Looking for good credit, no evictions, no smoking and no pets.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
