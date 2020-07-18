1735 N 32ND STREET

Amenities

This brand new apartment spans the entire 2nd floor with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The full floor apartment is equipped with designer finishes including herringbone backsplash, quartz counters, whitewashed exposed brick, keyless entry, plank flooring, high ceilings, laundry, matching stainless appliance package + more. High quality urban living. Walk to Fairmount Park fields, driving range, picnic area, running trails, tennis courts, and more; the nation's largest urban park and Philadelphia's top outdoor amenity is right at your doorstep. Easy access into downtown Philly and University City.