All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 1735 N 32ND STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1735 N 32ND STREET
Last updated July 6 2020 at 7:18 PM

1735 N 32ND STREET

1735 North 32nd Street · (267) 838-5265
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1735 North 32nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19121
Strawberry Mansion

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

stainless steel
tennis court
key fob access
range
Unit Amenities
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
key fob access
tennis court
This brand new apartment spans the entire 2nd floor with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The full floor apartment is equipped with designer finishes including herringbone backsplash, quartz counters, whitewashed exposed brick, keyless entry, plank flooring, high ceilings, laundry, matching stainless appliance package + more. High quality urban living. Walk to Fairmount Park fields, driving range, picnic area, running trails, tennis courts, and more; the nation's largest urban park and Philadelphia's top outdoor amenity is right at your doorstep. Easy access into downtown Philly and University City.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1735 N 32ND STREET have any available units?
1735 N 32ND STREET has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1735 N 32ND STREET have?
Some of 1735 N 32ND STREET's amenities include stainless steel, tennis court, and key fob access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1735 N 32ND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1735 N 32ND STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1735 N 32ND STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1735 N 32ND STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1735 N 32ND STREET offer parking?
No, 1735 N 32ND STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1735 N 32ND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1735 N 32ND STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1735 N 32ND STREET have a pool?
No, 1735 N 32ND STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1735 N 32ND STREET have accessible units?
No, 1735 N 32ND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1735 N 32ND STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1735 N 32ND STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1735 N 32ND STREET?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Alexander
1601 Vine St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Hanover North Broad
322 N Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Crane Chinatown
1001 Vine Street
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Hill House Apartment Homes
201 W Evergreen Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19118
Walnut Terrace
401 W Walnut Ln
Philadelphia, PA 19144
The Royal Athena
600 Righters Ferry Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19004
Marcon Wyoming
6055 North 10th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19141
The Helston
3801 Conshohocken Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19131

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PAMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PA
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareCobbs CreekSomerton
Hunting ParkRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
FrankfordUniversity City

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity