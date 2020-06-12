All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1528 N 7th St Unit 1

1528 N 7th St · (833) 993-1949
Location

1528 N 7th St, Philadelphia, PA 19122
Ludlow

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,800

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Gorgeous, Turn-key 4 BR/2 Bath Apartment in Ludlow Neighborhood. 1 Parking Spot Included!
Great location just north of Girard Ave, walkable to Northern Liberties, Olde Kensington, Fishtown, and Temple area. Trolley, BSL, and MFL lines provide ample transportation options. Close to amazing restaurants, shops, salons, cafs, and more. Quick access to I-95.

Property Highlights
- Parking Spot
- Central Air Conditioning
- Washer/Dryer In-unit
- High-end Appliances
- Gas Range
- Dishwasher
- Granite Counters
- Breakfast Bar Seating
- Hardwood Floors
- Open Floorplan
- 2 Bath Tubs
- Small Pets Allowed

Available Now!

(RLNE5483664)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1528 N 7th St Unit 1 have any available units?
1528 N 7th St Unit 1 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1528 N 7th St Unit 1 have?
Some of 1528 N 7th St Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1528 N 7th St Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1528 N 7th St Unit 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1528 N 7th St Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1528 N 7th St Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1528 N 7th St Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1528 N 7th St Unit 1 does offer parking.
Does 1528 N 7th St Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1528 N 7th St Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1528 N 7th St Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 1528 N 7th St Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1528 N 7th St Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 1528 N 7th St Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1528 N 7th St Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1528 N 7th St Unit 1 has units with dishwashers.
