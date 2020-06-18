All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1505 N BOUVIER ST

1505 North Bouvier Street · (267) 797-2175
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1505 North Bouvier Street, Philadelphia, PA 19121
North Central

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $1900 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1470 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
parking
media room
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
media room
Available 08/01/20 Located in the Temple University neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as all Temple University academic buildings, the Liacouras Center, the Draught Horse Pub, the Avenue North Shopping Complex and Theater, and more! This charming 4 bedroom 2 bath single family home has much to offer for students looking for their next off campus apartment. This home boasts a massive living space, a private outdoor space, four large bedrooms and a designated parking space! This 4 bed 2 bath rental is available starting 2020-08-01. Do not miss your chance to rent this unit, schedule a viewing today! Photos are example photos and are not completely representative of the product.

(RLNE5714561)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1505 N BOUVIER ST have any available units?
1505 N BOUVIER ST has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1505 N BOUVIER ST have?
Some of 1505 N BOUVIER ST's amenities include garbage disposal, parking, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1505 N BOUVIER ST currently offering any rent specials?
1505 N BOUVIER ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 N BOUVIER ST pet-friendly?
No, 1505 N BOUVIER ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1505 N BOUVIER ST offer parking?
Yes, 1505 N BOUVIER ST does offer parking.
Does 1505 N BOUVIER ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1505 N BOUVIER ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 N BOUVIER ST have a pool?
No, 1505 N BOUVIER ST does not have a pool.
Does 1505 N BOUVIER ST have accessible units?
No, 1505 N BOUVIER ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1505 N BOUVIER ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1505 N BOUVIER ST does not have units with dishwashers.
