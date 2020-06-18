1505 N BOUVIER ST

Amenities

garbage disposal parking media room some paid utils microwave internet access

Unit Amenities garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access media room

Available 08/01/20 Located in the Temple University neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as all Temple University academic buildings, the Liacouras Center, the Draught Horse Pub, the Avenue North Shopping Complex and Theater, and more! This charming 4 bedroom 2 bath single family home has much to offer for students looking for their next off campus apartment. This home boasts a massive living space, a private outdoor space, four large bedrooms and a designated parking space! This 4 bed 2 bath rental is available starting 2020-08-01. Do not miss your chance to rent this unit, schedule a viewing today! Photos are example photos and are not completely representative of the product.



