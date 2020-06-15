All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated February 11 2020 at 8:01 AM

1458 North Dover Street

1458 North Dover Street · (267) 258-6116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1458 North Dover Street, Philadelphia, PA 19121
Brewerytown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 840 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Newly Renovated!!!!! Only $1350 per month!!!!!
Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom/1.5 bath home in the highly sought after Brewerytown section of Philadelphia. Highlights include: new hardwood floors throughout the first floor, plush wall to wall carpet throughout the upstairs and bedrooms, ceramic tile in bathrooms and basement, modern kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, recessed lighting throughout, modern railings. Washer and dryer included. Full finished basement with added storage. Moderately sized backyard for your entertaining needs. Tenant pays all utilities. Neutral color scheme throughout house to add your own personal style. Conveniently located near shops, restaurants, transportation and so much more. Don't miss out, these houses are going -quickly. All serious inquires only. Available now. Please call Mary Kate at 267-258-6116 for and additional questions or showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1458 North Dover Street have any available units?
1458 North Dover Street has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1458 North Dover Street have?
Some of 1458 North Dover Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1458 North Dover Street currently offering any rent specials?
1458 North Dover Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1458 North Dover Street pet-friendly?
No, 1458 North Dover Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1458 North Dover Street offer parking?
No, 1458 North Dover Street does not offer parking.
Does 1458 North Dover Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1458 North Dover Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1458 North Dover Street have a pool?
No, 1458 North Dover Street does not have a pool.
Does 1458 North Dover Street have accessible units?
No, 1458 North Dover Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1458 North Dover Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1458 North Dover Street does not have units with dishwashers.
