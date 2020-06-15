1458 North Dover Street

Amenities

Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom/1.5 bath home in the highly sought after Brewerytown section of Philadelphia. Highlights include: new hardwood floors throughout the first floor, plush wall to wall carpet throughout the upstairs and bedrooms, ceramic tile in bathrooms and basement, modern kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, recessed lighting throughout, modern railings. Washer and dryer included. Full finished basement with added storage. Moderately sized backyard for your entertaining needs. Tenant pays all utilities. Neutral color scheme throughout house to add your own personal style. Conveniently located near shops, restaurants, transportation and so much more. Don't miss out, these houses are going -quickly. All serious inquires only. Available now. Please call Mary Kate at 267-258-6116 for and additional questions or showings.