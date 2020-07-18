139 N Wanamaker Street (TCS Investments)

Amenities

Amazing Haddington 3bd/1ba Available NOW! - Located at 139 N. Wanamaker St, located in the wonderful Haddington neighborhood of Philadelphia, we have an incredible home for you to consider! This lovely, newly renovated home features 3 bedrooms and one bathroom! The gorgeous kitchen includes white shaker cabinets, tile backsplash, and ample cabinet/counter space. The living room is incredibly spacious, with stairs leading up to the second story. The rooms are bright and open, with tons of storage space and windows. The bathroom features a tub, and is sleek, modern, and comfortable.



** First, last, and security to move in**

All moving funds must be certified.

Certified check or money order can be delivered to 107 S. 2nd St. 3rd Floor. Philadelphia, PA. 19106

Office hours Monday-Friday, 9-5 **Drop box outside available for after hours**



