Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

139 N Wanamaker Street (TCS Investments)

139 North Wanamaker Street · (215) 383-1439 ext. 102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

139 North Wanamaker Street, Philadelphia, PA 19139
Haddington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 139 N Wanamaker Street (TCS Investments) · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1124 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Amazing Haddington 3bd/1ba Available NOW! - Located at 139 N. Wanamaker St, located in the wonderful Haddington neighborhood of Philadelphia, we have an incredible home for you to consider! This lovely, newly renovated home features 3 bedrooms and one bathroom! The gorgeous kitchen includes white shaker cabinets, tile backsplash, and ample cabinet/counter space. The living room is incredibly spacious, with stairs leading up to the second story. The rooms are bright and open, with tons of storage space and windows. The bathroom features a tub, and is sleek, modern, and comfortable.

** First, last, and security to move in**
All moving funds must be certified.
Certified check or money order can be delivered to 107 S. 2nd St. 3rd Floor. Philadelphia, PA. 19106
Office hours Monday-Friday, 9-5 **Drop box outside available for after hours**

(RLNE5899242)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 N Wanamaker Street (TCS Investments) have any available units?
139 N Wanamaker Street (TCS Investments) has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 139 N Wanamaker Street (TCS Investments) currently offering any rent specials?
139 N Wanamaker Street (TCS Investments) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 N Wanamaker Street (TCS Investments) pet-friendly?
No, 139 N Wanamaker Street (TCS Investments) is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 139 N Wanamaker Street (TCS Investments) offer parking?
No, 139 N Wanamaker Street (TCS Investments) does not offer parking.
Does 139 N Wanamaker Street (TCS Investments) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 139 N Wanamaker Street (TCS Investments) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 N Wanamaker Street (TCS Investments) have a pool?
No, 139 N Wanamaker Street (TCS Investments) does not have a pool.
Does 139 N Wanamaker Street (TCS Investments) have accessible units?
No, 139 N Wanamaker Street (TCS Investments) does not have accessible units.
Does 139 N Wanamaker Street (TCS Investments) have units with dishwashers?
No, 139 N Wanamaker Street (TCS Investments) does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 139 N Wanamaker Street (TCS Investments) have units with air conditioning?
No, 139 N Wanamaker Street (TCS Investments) does not have units with air conditioning.
