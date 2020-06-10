1301 N 6TH STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry playground internet access

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early July:This industrial style apartment is just one block off of bustling Girard Avenue and is a short walk (or quick bike ride!) to Fishtown's popular Front St and Frankford Avenue. Featuring unique hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, bright red modern kitchen cabinets and a floor to ceiling blue tiled bathroom, this apartment is definitely not short on style! Both bedrooms have closets and shelving built in as well as extra "nooks" for storage. Laundry in building. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:This apartment~s location is absolutely ideal. Imagine living just 2-3 blocks west of Fishtown AND a 10 min walk from NoLibs. Get your morning coffee at La Colombe, Gryphon or even ReAnimator. Stroll over to CityFitness for your workout. Walk the dog at Palmer Park or Hancock Playground. Amble over to Riverwards Produce, ACME, or Giant Heirloom Market for all of your grocery shopping needs. Go out with friends and family to some of the city~s hottest spots without ever thinking about how to get there: Suraya, Stateside Vodka, Good Spoon Soupery, New Liberty Distillery, Wm. Mulherin~s and MUCH more are just outside your front door. As for your commute, the apartment is in close proximity to public transportation (Market Frankford Line and Trolley): be in Center City in 15 mins, at Penn/Drexel/Temple in 20!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Cold water included. Tenants responsible for all other utilities: gas, electricity, cable/internet.