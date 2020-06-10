All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 1301 N 6TH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1301 N 6TH STREET
Last updated June 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

1301 N 6TH STREET

1301 N 6th St · (215) 467-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1301 N 6th St, Philadelphia, PA 19122
Old Kensington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
playground
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
playground
internet access
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early July:This industrial style apartment is just one block off of bustling Girard Avenue and is a short walk (or quick bike ride!) to Fishtown's popular Front St and Frankford Avenue. Featuring unique hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, bright red modern kitchen cabinets and a floor to ceiling blue tiled bathroom, this apartment is definitely not short on style! Both bedrooms have closets and shelving built in as well as extra "nooks" for storage. Laundry in building. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:This apartment~s location is absolutely ideal. Imagine living just 2-3 blocks west of Fishtown AND a 10 min walk from NoLibs. Get your morning coffee at La Colombe, Gryphon or even ReAnimator. Stroll over to CityFitness for your workout. Walk the dog at Palmer Park or Hancock Playground. Amble over to Riverwards Produce, ACME, or Giant Heirloom Market for all of your grocery shopping needs. Go out with friends and family to some of the city~s hottest spots without ever thinking about how to get there: Suraya, Stateside Vodka, Good Spoon Soupery, New Liberty Distillery, Wm. Mulherin~s and MUCH more are just outside your front door. As for your commute, the apartment is in close proximity to public transportation (Market Frankford Line and Trolley): be in Center City in 15 mins, at Penn/Drexel/Temple in 20!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Cold water included. Tenants responsible for all other utilities: gas, electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 N 6TH STREET have any available units?
1301 N 6TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1301 N 6TH STREET have?
Some of 1301 N 6TH STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1301 N 6TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1301 N 6TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 N 6TH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1301 N 6TH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1301 N 6TH STREET offer parking?
No, 1301 N 6TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1301 N 6TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1301 N 6TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 N 6TH STREET have a pool?
No, 1301 N 6TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1301 N 6TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1301 N 6TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 N 6TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1301 N 6TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1301 N 6TH STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Haverford Court
7400 Haverford Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19151
Point at City Line
6100 City Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19131
The Girard
1199 Ludlow Street
Philadelphia, PA 19107
427 Vine Street
427 Vine Street
Philadelphia, PA 19107
York North
1320 West Somerville Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19141
Workforce Homes 3 Huntingdon
4002 N 7th St
Philadelphia, PA 19140
The Royal Athena
600 Righters Ferry Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19004
The Hub at 31 Brewerytown
1410 North 31st Street
Philadelphia, PA 19121

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity