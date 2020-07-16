All apartments in Northampton County
Last updated September 17 2019 at 10:52 PM

2887 Schaner Blotz Drive

2887 Schaner Blotz Drive · (610) 377-8000
Location

2887 Schaner Blotz Drive, Northampton County, PA 18014

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 4144 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
WOW Awesome Price For Rent! Stately 5 Bed 4 Bath All Brick Colonial Home on 2+ Acres in Quiet Cul-De Sac. 4,144sqft provides all the space you need. Incredible Views of the Valley. Great Location, only min to NJ, short drive to New York and Philadelphia. Don't like commuting? Work from home with a beautiful lofted Office and a Library/Study. Master Suite w/Whirlpool Tub, his and hers Walk-in Closets, dual vanity, heat lamp and even a bidet. 2 Bedrooms w/ 2 Baths on the main floor and 3 Bedrooms w/ Full Bath on the second floor. Finished lower level includes a huge family room, Full Bathroom. Chef's Kitchen w/breakfast bar, island & ample counter/cabinet space. Large Yard great for picnics. Pool will not be used by tenants. NO PETS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2887 Schaner Blotz Drive have any available units?
2887 Schaner Blotz Drive has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2887 Schaner Blotz Drive have?
Some of 2887 Schaner Blotz Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2887 Schaner Blotz Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2887 Schaner Blotz Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2887 Schaner Blotz Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2887 Schaner Blotz Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Northampton County.
Does 2887 Schaner Blotz Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2887 Schaner Blotz Drive offers parking.
Does 2887 Schaner Blotz Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2887 Schaner Blotz Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2887 Schaner Blotz Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2887 Schaner Blotz Drive has a pool.
Does 2887 Schaner Blotz Drive have accessible units?
No, 2887 Schaner Blotz Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2887 Schaner Blotz Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2887 Schaner Blotz Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2887 Schaner Blotz Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2887 Schaner Blotz Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
