2887 Schaner Blotz Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool

WOW Awesome Price For Rent! Stately 5 Bed 4 Bath All Brick Colonial Home on 2+ Acres in Quiet Cul-De Sac. 4,144sqft provides all the space you need. Incredible Views of the Valley. Great Location, only min to NJ, short drive to New York and Philadelphia. Don't like commuting? Work from home with a beautiful lofted Office and a Library/Study. Master Suite w/Whirlpool Tub, his and hers Walk-in Closets, dual vanity, heat lamp and even a bidet. 2 Bedrooms w/ 2 Baths on the main floor and 3 Bedrooms w/ Full Bath on the second floor. Finished lower level includes a huge family room, Full Bathroom. Chef's Kitchen w/breakfast bar, island & ample counter/cabinet space. Large Yard great for picnics. Pool will not be used by tenants. NO PETS!