4123 Bunker Hill Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pool

SHOWINGS START 7/5! This is the town-home you have been waiting for! This rental will go fast! Beautifully redone inside! 3 bed, 2.5 baths in desirable Liberty Village and Southern Lehigh SD! Lots of space including a family room downstairs plus storage! PA rental application, copy of credit report , proof of income required! No pets, no exceptions! Required up front 2 months security PLUS first months rent! Landlord pays HOA which allows renter the use of the beautiful community pool! All other utilities are the tenants responsibility!