All apartments in Lehigh County
Find more places like 4123 Bunker Hill Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lehigh County, PA
/
4123 Bunker Hill Drive
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:52 AM

4123 Bunker Hill Drive

4123 Bunker Hill Dr S · (610) 791-4400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4123 Bunker Hill Dr S, Lehigh County, PA 18036

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,660

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1792 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
SHOWINGS START 7/5! This is the town-home you have been waiting for! This rental will go fast! Beautifully redone inside! 3 bed, 2.5 baths in desirable Liberty Village and Southern Lehigh SD! Lots of space including a family room downstairs plus storage! PA rental application, copy of credit report , proof of income required! No pets, no exceptions! Required up front 2 months security PLUS first months rent! Landlord pays HOA which allows renter the use of the beautiful community pool! All other utilities are the tenants responsibility!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4123 Bunker Hill Drive have any available units?
4123 Bunker Hill Drive has a unit available for $1,660 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4123 Bunker Hill Drive have?
Some of 4123 Bunker Hill Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4123 Bunker Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4123 Bunker Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4123 Bunker Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4123 Bunker Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lehigh County.
Does 4123 Bunker Hill Drive offer parking?
No, 4123 Bunker Hill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4123 Bunker Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4123 Bunker Hill Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4123 Bunker Hill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4123 Bunker Hill Drive has a pool.
Does 4123 Bunker Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 4123 Bunker Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4123 Bunker Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4123 Bunker Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4123 Bunker Hill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4123 Bunker Hill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4123 Bunker Hill Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Brookfield
160 Brookfield Cir
Macungie, PA 18062
STRATA
27 N 7th St
Allentown, PA 18101
Madison at the Lakes
3218 W Cedar St
Allentown, PA 18104
Walnut Street Commons
555 Walnut Street
Allentown, PA 18101
Autumn Park
1063 Mosser Rd
Breinigsville, PA 18031
Valley Park Apartments
2252A Catasauqua Rd
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Society Hill at Lehigh Park
1216 W Cumberland St
Allentown, PA 18103
Center Square Lofts
777 Walnut Street
Allentown, PA 18101

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAAllentown, PABethlehem, PANorristown, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAReading, PAEaston, PAHorsham, PADoylestown, PAPhillipsburg, NJ
Plymouth Meeting, PARoyersford, PAPottstown, PAAmbler, PAHarleysville, PABlue Bell, PAQuakertown, PABreinigsville, PAEmmaus, PAMacungie, PAPerkasie, PASellersville, PA
West Reading, PAPen Argyl, PASouderton, PADublin, PAHatfield, PAKulpsville, PAChalfont, PAMontgomeryville, PANorth Wales, PACollegeville, PASpring City, PAEast Stroudsburg, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Moravian CollegeMuhlenberg College
Northampton County Area Community CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Saint Joseph's University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity