berks county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:32 AM
97 Apartments for rent in Berks County, PA📍
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
7 Units Available
Lincoln Park
1342 W Wyomissing Blvd, West Lawn, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
949 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers an onsite daycare, gym and courtyard. Apartments have walk-in closets and in-unit laundry in every home. Residents are also just minutes from Weis Markets.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 01:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Shillington
Shillington Commons Apartments
500 Community Dr, Shillington, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
930 sqft
Welcome to Shillington Commons Apartments! We've anticipated your every need! Beauty surrounds you at Shillington Commons with professionally landscaped grounds complete with courtyard park benches, tennis court, and playground area.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 12:39 AM
2 Units Available
Heritage Amity Commons
600 Lake Drive, Amity Gardens, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom pet-friendly units, this complex is just minutes from downtown. Amenities include granite-style countertops, upgraded appliances, hardwood-style floors, and new fans and fixtures.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated May 19 at 12:16 PM
33 Units Available
Lorane
Exeter Village
200 Eastwick Dr, Reading, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,220
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1323 sqft
Near I-176, Downtown Reading and the Turnpike. Apartments feature private patios, eat-in kitchens, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces. Onsite amenities include a car care center, cardio fitness center, playground and pool.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
District 3
626 FERN AVE
626 Fern Avenue, Reading, PA
4 Bedrooms
$895
626 FERN AVE, READING - 4-Bedroom 1-Bath Row Home available in Reading. The Tenant pays all utilities, and the heat source is gas. First, last month's rent and security deposit required. Sorry, no pets allowed.
1 of 3
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Wyomissing
404 Peters Way
404 Peters Way, Wyomissing, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
404 Peters Way Available 08/01/20 Great ‘Seven Oaks’ Condo - Great ‘Seven Oaks’ condo. Located across from the Wyomissing Movie Theater and within walking distance to Penn State Berks Campus and Grings Mill park and recreation area.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
District 8
1541 Perkiomen Ave 1st fl
1541 Perkiomen Avenue, Reading, PA
5 Bedrooms
$950
1900 sqft
LARGE 5 bedroom/1.5 baths Townhouse, Great Loc - Property Id: 50803 This is a Large 5 bedroom Townhouse in Reading. The monthly rent includes FREE Water, sewer, and Trash pick-up, saving you over $100 in utility cost per month alone.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
District 6
521 N. 11th Street
521 North 11th Street, Reading, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
521 N. 11th Street Available 08/01/20 Coming Soon.......Large 4 bedroom home - 4 Bedroom, 2 full bath spacious home. Large living spaces and large master bedroom. Off street parking.
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
144 MAIN ST
144 Main St, Shoemakersville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$895
144 MAIN ST Available 09/01/20 144 MAIN STREET, SHOEMAKERSVILLE - Welcome Home! This 3-Bedroom/1.5 Bathroom Townhome is located in Shoemakersville, Berks County. Off-Street parking and washer/dryer hook-ups are available.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
74-3 Holly Dr
74-3 Holly Drive, Berks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
74-3 Holly Dr Available 07/31/20 3 Bedroom 2.5 bathroom Townhouse - The single family home features a large living area, spacious dining room and first floor laundry.The master bedroom has it's own bathroom and walk-in closet.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Whitfield
2305 Grandview Blv
2305 Grandview Boulevard, Whitfield, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1300 sqft
close to everything -school wilson school district ,near transportation,great back and front yards, we cut the grass
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
5 South Fourth Street - 1
5 South 4th Street, Hamburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1500 sqft
Beautiful, large, recently remodeled, 3 bedroom, 3 story home in Historic Downtown Hamburg, PA. Downtown Hamburg, PA. Close to shopping, hiking, parks, entertainment, restaurants and I-78 Two off street parking spot (stacked) One under carport.
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
215 SPRINGMONT DRIVE
215 Springmont Drive, Berks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1904 sqft
This Wilson Schools semi features 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath, 1 car garage, semi-open floor plan that is centrally located in the Rosemont community.
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
3 Horseshoe Drive
3 Horseshoe Drive, Berks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1775 sqft
Located in the very quiet Blacksmith Pointe community, this 3 story 3 bedroom 2.
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
2906 STATE HILL ROAD
2906 State Hill Rd, Whitfield, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
953 sqft
Welcome to 1 bed, 1 bath condo in Berkshire Estates. First-floor living, community pool, plenty of storage. The unit comes with washer, dryer, fridge, microwave, gas cooking, and microwave. Community pool, gas heat, and hot water is included in rent.
1 of 33
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Spring Ridge
135 LUCINDA LANE
135 Lucinda Lane, Spring Ridge, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3039 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 135 LUCINDA LANE in Spring Ridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
4616 TROUT LAKE ROAD
4616 Trout Lake Road, Berks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1732 sqft
Secluded property with house on the top of hill in middle of 25 acres.
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Glenside
1227 CARBON STREET
1227 Carbon Street, Reading, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1986 sqft
Nicely updated 1st floor rental. 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom with a nice bonus room in the basement that could be used for whatever you need. Tenant pays all utilities. We check credit score, earnings, and do a background check.
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
West Reading
723 PENN AVENUE
723 Penn Avenue, West Reading, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1700 sqft
Great location in the center of the shoppes and restaurants on Penn Ave in West Reading. 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment on 2nd and 3rd floor. Owner pays for sewer and trash.
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
620 W PENN AVENUE
620 West Penn Avenue, Berks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
960 sqft
2 BR, 1 Bath Ranch Home Rental. New flooring and paint throughout! Features a kitchen, living room, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, covered deck, laundry room and attached 1 car garage. Tenant pays electric, trash, water and then phone/cable/internet.
1 of 37
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
407 N TULPEHOCKEN ROAD
407 North Tulpehocken Road, Greenfields, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
4174 sqft
Welcome to this magnificently crafted Georgian brick colonial. Classic English elegance defines this exceptional four bedroom, three and one half bath home. The stately entry accesses the living room, dining room, stairway and family room.
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Flying Hills
4 PINE WOODS COURT
4 Pine Woods Court, Flying Hills, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1440 sqft
Well cared for townhouse, modern kitchen w/all appliances. Living/Dining room, family room w/fireplace, powder room. 2nd floor office, 2 large bedrooms w/private bath. situated in more private area of Flying Hills, one entrance to cul-de-sac.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
84 Maple Grove Road
84 Maple Grove Road, Berks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
Check out this charming and well maintained 3 bedroom ranch home located in desirable neighborhood ! Features include hardwood floors throughout, central a/c, off st.
1 of 31
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Centre Park
431 SPRING STREET
431 Spring Street, Reading, PA
6 Bedrooms
$1,400
2024 sqft
Beautiful, updated Victorian in the Historic District of Reading. Enjoy over 2000 sq feet of living space, 6 bedrooms, 1 full bath on the 2nd level and a powder room for guests on the first floor.
