Brookfield

Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $40 a month for 1 dog & $60 a month for 2 dogs
restrictions: Only domesticated, common household pets will be allowed. Pets of vicious or aggressive disposition deemed by management to be potentially harmful to the health and safety of others are prohibited. Livestock, reptiles, amphibians or fish and rodents are strictly prohibited unless approved with written consent from management. Also prohibited are Doberman Pinschers, Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Great Danes, Saint Bernards, Alaskan Malamutes, Chow Chows, Akitas, Bull Mastiff, Presa Canarios and any mixed breed dog with identifiable characteristics specific to one of these breeds. All dogs over the age of 6 months must be spayed or neutered unless the resident provides a certification from a licensed veterinarian that such procedure would jeopardize the medical well-being of the pet.