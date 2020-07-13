All apartments in Macungie
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:37 PM

Brookfield

160 Brookfield Cir · (610) 624-8301
Location

160 Brookfield Cir, Macungie, PA 18062
Macungie

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 806 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,442

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1250 sqft

Unit 704 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,445

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1250 sqft

Unit 706 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,445

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1250 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Brookfield.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
concierge
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
internet cafe
online portal
playground
Elegance is redefined at our apartments in Macungie, PA, located in the heart of the Lehigh Valley. Brookfield apartments include high-quality amenity features, spacious floor plans, and beautifully landscaped grounds.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Equal to one month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $40 a month for 1 dog & $60 a month for 2 dogs
restrictions: Only domesticated, common household pets will be allowed. Pets of vicious or aggressive disposition deemed by management to be potentially harmful to the health and safety of others are prohibited. Livestock, reptiles, amphibians or fish and rodents are strictly prohibited unless approved with written consent from management. Also prohibited are Doberman Pinschers, Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Great Danes, Saint Bernards, Alaskan Malamutes, Chow Chows, Akitas, Bull Mastiff, Presa Canarios and any mixed breed dog with identifiable characteristics specific to one of these breeds. All dogs over the age of 6 months must be spayed or neutered unless the resident provides a certification from a licensed veterinarian that such procedure would jeopardize the medical well-being of the pet.
Cats
fee: $200
rent: $30 a month
restrictions: All cats over the age of 6 months must be spayed or neutered unless the resident provides a certification from a licensed veterinarian that such procedure would jeopardize the medical well-being of the pet.
Parking Details: Off street parking.
Storage Details: Additional storage available to rent $20 to $40 a month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Brookfield have any available units?
Brookfield has 5 units available starting at $1,396 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Brookfield have?
Some of Brookfield's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Brookfield currently offering any rent specials?
Brookfield is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Brookfield pet-friendly?
Yes, Brookfield is pet friendly.
Does Brookfield offer parking?
Yes, Brookfield offers parking.
Does Brookfield have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Brookfield offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Brookfield have a pool?
No, Brookfield does not have a pool.
Does Brookfield have accessible units?
No, Brookfield does not have accessible units.
Does Brookfield have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Brookfield has units with dishwashers.
Does Brookfield have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Brookfield has units with air conditioning.
