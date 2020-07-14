Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel furnished bathtub carpet extra storage granite counters oven smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym parking 24hr maintenance internet access cats allowed accessible elevator bike storage business center car charging cc payments e-payments game room internet cafe key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Room to grow in a place with roots.



Settle in to a classic Allentown neighborhood reimagined. We’ve carved out a sweet spot where the warmth and community of historic brownstones meets the amenities and comfort of urban living. Walnut Street Commons is a new 61-unit residential building just off the beaten path. Downtown Allentown bustles a few blocks away.