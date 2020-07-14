All apartments in Allentown
Find more places like Walnut Street Commons.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allentown, PA
/
Walnut Street Commons
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:05 PM

Walnut Street Commons

555 Walnut Street · (610) 486-7946
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Allentown
See all
Downtown Allentown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

555 Walnut Street, Allentown, PA 18101
Downtown Allentown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 411 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,708

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Walnut Street Commons.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
furnished
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
oven
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
24hr gym
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
cats allowed
accessible
elevator
bike storage
business center
car charging
cc payments
e-payments
game room
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Room to grow in a place with roots.

Settle in to a classic Allentown neighborhood reimagined. We’ve carved out a sweet spot where the warmth and community of historic brownstones meets the amenities and comfort of urban living. Walnut Street Commons is a new 61-unit residential building just off the beaten path. Downtown Allentown bustles a few blocks away.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50.00 per aplicant
Deposit: Equal to monthly rent for qualified applicants
Move-in Fees: $85.00 - inspection/utility transfer
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
fee: $350
limit: 1
rent: $40
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Cats
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $30
Parking Details: One space included with each apartment in attached parking deck.
Storage Details: Storage locker included with rent
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Walnut Street Commons have any available units?
Walnut Street Commons has a unit available for $1,708 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Walnut Street Commons have?
Some of Walnut Street Commons's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Walnut Street Commons currently offering any rent specials?
Walnut Street Commons is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Walnut Street Commons pet-friendly?
Yes, Walnut Street Commons is pet friendly.
Does Walnut Street Commons offer parking?
Yes, Walnut Street Commons offers parking.
Does Walnut Street Commons have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Walnut Street Commons offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Walnut Street Commons have a pool?
No, Walnut Street Commons does not have a pool.
Does Walnut Street Commons have accessible units?
Yes, Walnut Street Commons has accessible units.
Does Walnut Street Commons have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Walnut Street Commons has units with dishwashers.
Does Walnut Street Commons have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Walnut Street Commons has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Walnut Street Commons?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

STRATA
27 N 7th St
Allentown, PA 18101
Madison at the Lakes
3218 W Cedar St
Allentown, PA 18104
520 Lofts
520 West Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18101
Summit Ridge Luxury Apartments
333 River Dr
Allentown, PA 18109
Regency Towers
1600 Lehigh Pkwy E
Allentown, PA 18103
Society Hill at Lehigh Park
1216 W Cumberland St
Allentown, PA 18103
Center Square Lofts
777 Walnut Street
Allentown, PA 18101
Lehigh Square
2940 Fernor St
Allentown, PA 18103

Similar Pages

Allentown 1 BedroomsAllentown 2 Bedrooms
Allentown Apartments with ParkingAllentown Dog Friendly Apartments
Allentown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PABethlehem, PANorristown, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAReading, PA
Easton, PAHorsham, PAWillow Grove, PAPottstown, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PARoyersford, PA
Phillipsburg, NJPlymouth Meeting, PAConshohocken, PAAmbler, PAHarleysville, PAGlenside, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Allentown

Apartments Near Colleges

Muhlenberg CollegeMoravian College
Northampton County Area Community CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Saint Joseph's University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity