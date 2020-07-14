Walnut Street Commons

Lease Length: 9-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50.00 per aplicant
Deposit: Equal to monthly rent for qualified applicants
Move-in Fees: $85.00 - inspection/utility transfer
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
fee: $350
limit: 1
rent: $40
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Cats
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $30
Parking Details: One space included with each apartment in attached parking deck.
Storage Details: Storage locker included with rent
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.