Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:37 PM

The Meadows

100 Eagle Dr · (610) 991-7868
Location

100 Eagle Dr, Emmaus, PA 18049
Emmaus

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Meadows.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
recently renovated
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
carport
conference room
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
Comfort meets style at The Meadows apartments in Emmaus, PA. Just minutes away from bustling Allentown, PA, you can visit the excitement of the city during the day then come home to a scenic, tranquil view from your apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50/person over 18
Deposit: 1 months rent
Move-in Fees: $20 Borough inspection fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
fee: $350
rent: $40/month
restrictions: Only domesticated, common household pets will be allowed. Pets of vicious or aggressive disposition deemed by management to be potentially harmful to the health and safety of others are prohibited. Livestock, reptiles, amphibians or fish and rodents are strictly prohibited unless approved with written consent from management. Also prohibited are Doberman Pinschers, Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Great Danes, Saint Bernards, Alaskan Malamutes, Chow Chows, Akitas, Bull Mastiff, Presa Canarios and any mixed breed dog with identifiable characteristics specific to one of these breeds. All dogs over the age of 6 months must be spayed or neutered unless the resident provides a certification from a licensed veterinarian that such procedure would jeopardize the medical well-being of the pet.
Cats
fee: $200
rent: $30/month
restrictions: All cats over the age of 6 months must be spayed or neutered unless the resident provides a certification from a licensed veterinarian that such procedure would jeopardize the medical well-being of the pet.
Parking Details: Onsite parking included. Carports available *fee.
Storage Details: Additional Storage available *fee

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Meadows have any available units?
The Meadows doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Emmaus, PA.
What amenities does The Meadows have?
Some of The Meadows's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Meadows currently offering any rent specials?
The Meadows is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Meadows pet-friendly?
Yes, The Meadows is pet friendly.
Does The Meadows offer parking?
Yes, The Meadows offers parking.
Does The Meadows have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Meadows offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Meadows have a pool?
Yes, The Meadows has a pool.
Does The Meadows have accessible units?
No, The Meadows does not have accessible units.
Does The Meadows have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Meadows has units with dishwashers.
Does The Meadows have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Meadows has units with air conditioning.
