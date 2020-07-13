All apartments in Bethlehem
Find more places like Woodmont Mews Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bethlehem, PA
/
Woodmont Mews Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:36 PM

Woodmont Mews Apartments

1345 Martin Ct · (267) 202-4825
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bethlehem
See all
West Bethlehem
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1345 Martin Ct, Bethlehem, PA 18018
West Bethlehem

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 415 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,645

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 958 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 532 · Avail. now

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1310 sqft

Unit 436 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,840

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1173 sqft

Unit 123 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1173 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woodmont Mews Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
ceiling fan
ice maker
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
garage
on-site laundry
courtyard
hot tub
internet cafe
key fob access
Woodmont Mews is perfectly located for exceptional access throughout Eastern Pennsylvania. Our apartment homes feature 9 foot high ceilings, a private over-sized balcony/patio for each home, and top of the line appliances. Set amongst beautiful landscaping, our pet-friendly apartment community is strategically located in close proximity to the historic City of Bethlehem, with convenient access to the northeast extension of the PA Turnpike, I-78, Rt. 33 and Rt. 22. Local thoroughfares offer easy routes to award-winning schools, including Lehigh University, Lafayette College, and Moravian College. Woodmont Mews offers resort style amenities that include a clubhouse, fitness center, business center, outdoor swimming pool, Wi-Fi access, a picnic area, and a bark park.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: one month's- one and a half month's rent
Move-in Fees: $250 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $285 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Covered lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woodmont Mews Apartments have any available units?
Woodmont Mews Apartments has 9 units available starting at $1,645 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Woodmont Mews Apartments have?
Some of Woodmont Mews Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woodmont Mews Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Woodmont Mews Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woodmont Mews Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Woodmont Mews Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Woodmont Mews Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Woodmont Mews Apartments offers parking.
Does Woodmont Mews Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Woodmont Mews Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Woodmont Mews Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Woodmont Mews Apartments has a pool.
Does Woodmont Mews Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Woodmont Mews Apartments has accessible units.
Does Woodmont Mews Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Woodmont Mews Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Woodmont Mews Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Woodmont Mews Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Woodmont Mews Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

River Pointe Townhomes
1416 Livingston St
Bethlehem, PA 18017
Saucon View
1 Saucon View Drive
Bethlehem, PA 18015
Valley Park Apartments
2252A Catasauqua Rd
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Bethlehem Townhomes I
3015 Easton Ave Unit 2
Bethlehem, PA 18017
Spring Garden Townhouses
1026 North Blvd
Bethlehem, PA 18017
Pointe North
4445 Harriet Ln
Bethlehem, PA 18017
Bethlehem Townhomes II
3015 Easton Ave Suite 2
Bethlehem, PA 18017

Similar Pages

Bethlehem 1 BedroomsBethlehem 2 Bedrooms
Bethlehem Apartments with BalconyBethlehem Apartments with Parking
Bethlehem Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAAllentown, PANorristown, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAReading, PAEaston, PA
Horsham, PAWillow Grove, PAPottstown, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PARoyersford, PAPhillipsburg, NJPlymouth Meeting, PA
Conshohocken, PAAmbler, PAHarleysville, PAJenkintown, PAGlenside, PABlue Bell, PAEmmaus, PAMacungie, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West BethlehemSouth Bethlehem
Central Bethlehem
Northeast Bethlehem

Apartments Near Colleges

Moravian CollegeNorthampton County Area Community College
Lehigh UniversityMuhlenberg College
University of Pennsylvania
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity