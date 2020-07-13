Woodmont Mews Apartments

Amenities

Woodmont Mews is perfectly located for exceptional access throughout Eastern Pennsylvania. Our apartment homes feature 9 foot high ceilings, a private over-sized balcony/patio for each home, and top of the line appliances. Set amongst beautiful landscaping, our pet-friendly apartment community is strategically located in close proximity to the historic City of Bethlehem, with convenient access to the northeast extension of the PA Turnpike, I-78, Rt. 33 and Rt. 22. Local thoroughfares offer easy routes to award-winning schools, including Lehigh University, Lafayette College, and Moravian College. Woodmont Mews offers resort style amenities that include a clubhouse, fitness center, business center, outdoor swimming pool, Wi-Fi access, a picnic area, and a bark park.