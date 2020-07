Amenities

Renovated 3 bedroom townhouse is available for rent. Located in the desired community of Neshaminy VALLEY. This house offers an open-floor concept with over 1700 Sq Ft.; 1.5bathrooms, laundry room, attached garage, large covered patio, and fully fenced backyard. House has energy-efficient lighting and appliances. NO PETS ALLOWED; No smoking/vaping allowed. Showings are Thursday, July 9th, 6 pm-7.30pm. See you Thursday!