Wilsonville, OR
Jory Trail
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:42 PM

Jory Trail

8750 SW Ash Meadows Rd · (503) 743-6882
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8750 SW Ash Meadows Rd, Wilsonville, OR 97070
Wilsonville

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0725 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,518

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0815 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,370

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 878 sqft

Unit 0224 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,378

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 878 sqft

Unit 0211 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,378

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 878 sqft

See 3+ more

4 Bedrooms

Unit 0931 · Avail. Aug 4

$2,019

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1716 sqft

Unit 0913 · Avail. now

$2,165

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1716 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Jory Trail.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
carport
clubhouse
internet access
playground
smoke-free community
Stake your claim at Jory Trail today. Located within the master planned community of The Grove, Jory Trail offers one, two, three and four bedroom apartment homes. Like the rich Oregon soil that inspired its name, Jory Trail supports growth in your life. Stretch out in a spacious new home or choose a smaller space and use the Welcome Center as an extension of your living room. Enjoy our community amenities with a jog in our fitness center, cool down in the salt water pool, relax your muscles in the hydrotherapy spa, or take a leisurely walk on the Jory Trail. We designed our community with you in mind, to help you reach your personal goals - or simply to give you time to relax. We invite you to view our photo gallery and see why Jory Trail at The Grove is a wonderful place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 0.00
rent: 0.00
limit: 2
restrictions: We welcome up to 2 pets per apartment home. Breed restrictions apply. No weight limit. We accept cats and dogs. Please call our leasing office for complete pet policy.
Parking Details: Other. Surface lot and covered parking available. Garages and carports are available to rent. Please call our leasing office for more details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Jory Trail have any available units?
Jory Trail has 9 units available starting at $1,336 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Wilsonville, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wilsonville Rent Report.
What amenities does Jory Trail have?
Some of Jory Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Jory Trail currently offering any rent specials?
Jory Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Jory Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, Jory Trail is pet friendly.
Does Jory Trail offer parking?
Yes, Jory Trail offers parking.
Does Jory Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Jory Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Jory Trail have a pool?
Yes, Jory Trail has a pool.
Does Jory Trail have accessible units?
No, Jory Trail does not have accessible units.
Does Jory Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Jory Trail has units with dishwashers.
