All apartments in Wilsonville
Find more places like 29799 SW Camelot St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wilsonville, OR
/
29799 SW Camelot St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

29799 SW Camelot St

29799 Southwest Camelot Street · (503) 579-3000 ext. 0325
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wilsonville
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

29799 Southwest Camelot Street, Wilsonville, OR 97070
Wilsonville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 29799 SW Camelot St · Avail. Jun 26

$2,410

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2091 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
gym
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
29799 SW Camelot St Available 06/26/20 Wilsonville 2 Level Work Shop/Workout Room Fenced Yard Quick Access to I5 & Shops - Charming home in beautiful Wilsonville neighborhood. Minutes to the freeway, Fred Meyer, shopping. 3 upstairs & 1 main floor bedrooms, living room, dining room, kitchen with island, family room, dining nook and more. Large fenced yard with beautiful plants & shrubs - perfect for gardener. Attached work shop, work out room, craft room or play room with water/sink. Kitchen includes microwave, cooktop, oven, refrigerator, pantry. Washer/dryer hookups available in main floor laundry room. Soaker tub in master. Wood fireplace in family room. Gas heat & central AC. NO Smoking. NO pets. Schools - Boones Ferry/Wood/Wilsonville

Available 6/26/20 or sooner
1 year lease
Tenant responsible for yard care & all utilities
2091 sq ft
4 bed/2.5 bath
No smoking
$2400 security/cleaning deposit
$40 application fee per adult
No pets
Proof of liability insurance required

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4751884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29799 SW Camelot St have any available units?
29799 SW Camelot St has a unit available for $2,410 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wilsonville, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wilsonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 29799 SW Camelot St have?
Some of 29799 SW Camelot St's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29799 SW Camelot St currently offering any rent specials?
29799 SW Camelot St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29799 SW Camelot St pet-friendly?
No, 29799 SW Camelot St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wilsonville.
Does 29799 SW Camelot St offer parking?
Yes, 29799 SW Camelot St does offer parking.
Does 29799 SW Camelot St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29799 SW Camelot St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29799 SW Camelot St have a pool?
No, 29799 SW Camelot St does not have a pool.
Does 29799 SW Camelot St have accessible units?
No, 29799 SW Camelot St does not have accessible units.
Does 29799 SW Camelot St have units with dishwashers?
No, 29799 SW Camelot St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 29799 SW Camelot St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Boulder Creek
6600 SW Wilsonville Rd
Wilsonville, OR 97070
Bridge Creek
29697 SW Rose Ln
Wilsonville, OR 97070
Terrene at the Grove
8890 SW Ash Meadows Cir
Wilsonville, OR 97070
Domaine at Villebois
28900 SW Villebois Dr
Wilsonville, OR 97070
TownCenter Park
29250 SW Parkway Ct
Wilsonville, OR 97070
Jory Trail
8750 SW Ash Meadows Rd
Wilsonville, OR 97070
Canyon Creek Apartment Villages
26310 SW Canyon Creek Rd
Wilsonville, OR 97070
Haven at Charbonneau
8755 SW Illahee Ct
Wilsonville, OR 97070

Similar Pages

Wilsonville 1 BedroomsWilsonville 2 Bedrooms
Wilsonville Apartments with BalconyWilsonville Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Wilsonville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORTualatin, OR
Milwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAMcMinnville, ORTroutdale, ORCanby, ORWashougal, WABethany, OR
Orchards, WAHazel Dell, WAFive Corners, WAOak Grove, ORFour Corners, ORSt. Helens, ORGladstone, OROak Hills, ORMinnehaha, WASilverton, OR

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity