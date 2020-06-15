Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace microwave oven refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking garage

29799 SW Camelot St Available 06/26/20 Wilsonville 2 Level Work Shop/Workout Room Fenced Yard Quick Access to I5 & Shops - Charming home in beautiful Wilsonville neighborhood. Minutes to the freeway, Fred Meyer, shopping. 3 upstairs & 1 main floor bedrooms, living room, dining room, kitchen with island, family room, dining nook and more. Large fenced yard with beautiful plants & shrubs - perfect for gardener. Attached work shop, work out room, craft room or play room with water/sink. Kitchen includes microwave, cooktop, oven, refrigerator, pantry. Washer/dryer hookups available in main floor laundry room. Soaker tub in master. Wood fireplace in family room. Gas heat & central AC. NO Smoking. NO pets. Schools - Boones Ferry/Wood/Wilsonville



Available 6/26/20 or sooner

1 year lease

Tenant responsible for yard care & all utilities

2091 sq ft

4 bed/2.5 bath

No smoking

$2400 security/cleaning deposit

$40 application fee per adult

No pets

Proof of liability insurance required



