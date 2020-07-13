1525 NW Eastbrook

Amenities
Great Fully Furnished condo Next to Tanasborne - Fully furnished, updated showpiece just completed w/high-end finishes.
Gourmet kitchen w/quartz counters,
Thomasville cabinets, herringbone backsplash & new convection range & dishwasher. Stunning living & dining rms w/hi ceilings, pecan flrs & FP.
Beautifully updated bathrooms.
New flooring & fixtures throughout.
Spacious mstr & bdrm w/balcony.
Separate laundry rm.
Custom designed courtyd w/palm trees, fountain & gorgeous landscaping.
$40 Background check fee for all adults 18 and over (Non refundable)
Absolutely No Smoking/Vaping Inside home
(RLNE5845845)