1525 NW Eastbrook
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:05 PM

1525 NW Eastbrook

1525 Northwest Eastbrook Court · (971) 409-6735
Location

1525 Northwest Eastbrook Court, Washington County, OR 97006
Triple Creek

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1525 NW Eastbrook · Avail. now

$1,950

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1026 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great Fully Furnished condo Next to Tanasborne - Fully furnished, updated showpiece just completed w/high-end finishes.
Gourmet kitchen w/quartz counters,
Thomasville cabinets, herringbone backsplash & new convection range & dishwasher. Stunning living & dining rms w/hi ceilings, pecan flrs & FP.
Beautifully updated bathrooms.
New flooring & fixtures throughout.
Spacious mstr & bdrm w/balcony.
Separate laundry rm.
Custom designed courtyd w/palm trees, fountain & gorgeous landscaping.

$40 Background check fee for all adults 18 and over (Non refundable)
Absolutely No Smoking/Vaping Inside home

(RLNE5845845)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1525 NW Eastbrook have any available units?
1525 NW Eastbrook has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1525 NW Eastbrook have?
Some of 1525 NW Eastbrook's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1525 NW Eastbrook currently offering any rent specials?
1525 NW Eastbrook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1525 NW Eastbrook pet-friendly?
No, 1525 NW Eastbrook is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington County.
Does 1525 NW Eastbrook offer parking?
No, 1525 NW Eastbrook does not offer parking.
Does 1525 NW Eastbrook have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1525 NW Eastbrook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1525 NW Eastbrook have a pool?
No, 1525 NW Eastbrook does not have a pool.
Does 1525 NW Eastbrook have accessible units?
No, 1525 NW Eastbrook does not have accessible units.
Does 1525 NW Eastbrook have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1525 NW Eastbrook has units with dishwashers.
Does 1525 NW Eastbrook have units with air conditioning?
No, 1525 NW Eastbrook does not have units with air conditioning.
